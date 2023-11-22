7 hot chocolate station ideas – create a Wonka-worthy hot chocolate bar to cosy up at this Christmas

We are obsessed with all the hot chocolate ideas popping up on social media at the moment, and can you blame us? Wrapping our hands around a mug of this powerful chocolatey elixir is, after all, the quickest route to a seriously cosy Christmas.

We know, we know: people usually shine a spotlight on their favourite Christmas tree ideas over the holidays. Still, extending the festivities into the kitchen isn't ever a bad idea – especially as that's where a lot of the magic happens at this time of year.

With that in mind, then, let's take a break from researching where to buy Christmas lights (and how to untangle them), and instead focus on making all of our Willy Wonka-inspired dreams come true!

Hot chocolate station ideas

Explaining why hot chocolate station ideas are proving so popular this year, Etsy trend expert Dayna Isom Johnson says simply, 'Hot chocolate is synonymous with Christmas and the holiday season'.

'My first hot chocolate is usually sipped under a chunky knit blanket with a terrible (but brilliant) Christmas romcom,' she adds. 'It gives me all the festive feels!'

(Image credit: Etsy)

Explaining that just a few little extras, like the glass hot chocolate station from Etsy seen above, can make all the difference, Dayna goes on to note that they are 'a great way to give your guests as much variety as possible when it comes to their topping choices'.

'One of the best things about a hot chocolate is the toppings and the best thing about the toppings is the possibilities,' she says. 'There is no end to what you can adorn your hot chocolate with, from sweet treats like marshmallows, to savoury snacks like pretzels, or even a sprinkle of coarse sea salt!'

Intrigued? Read on, then, for some seriously delicious hot chocolate station ideas...

1. Pick out an excellent hot chocolate maker

(Image credit: Future/Molly Cleary)

If you want your hot chocolate station ideas to be the envy of all (and your chocolatey drinks to taste exceptionally good), then it's definitely a good idea to invest in one of the best milk frothers you can find.

Because, while whipping a spoon around a mug really, really, really fast works in a pinch, nothing screams quiet luxury quite like a perfectly frothed hot drink at this time of year.

2. Add some greenery

(Image credit: Sophie Allport)

You don't have to spend lots of money on making your hot chocolate station ideas a reality; you can team classic and timeless stoneware (like the robin-printed Sophie Allport designs seen above) just as beautifully with foraged materials.

'With the ongoing cost of living crisis and the rise of DIY culture, foraging is set to become a huge Christmas wreath trend this year,' says internationally renowned floral designer and Interflora consultant, Karen Barnes.

Noting that collecting materials on a winter walk is a great way to add some festive flair to your hot chocolate station, she goes on to suggest to 'look out for holly, fir, mistletoe and eucalyptus, all of which can be foraged from woodland or hedgerows – just make sure you have the land owner’s permission'.

'My top tip for foraging is don’t forget to keep your eyes on the ground, too,' she adds. 'Fallen pine cones, feathers, twigs and branches can add interest to a thrifted wreath without costing a penny.'

3. Pop in a sign

Hot Chocolate Station Mini Hanging Sign £7 at Etsy

'Every hot chocolate station needs a sign!' says Dayna simply, and she's not wrong: a welcoming sign is the easiest possible way to help everyone feel comfortable about tucking in!

If you need a little inspiration for your hot chocolate station ideas, consider this a very big sign (or three)...

4. Show off with some mason jars

Marco Paul Hot Chocolate Station £7 at Etsy

Mason jars are the perfect addition to your hot chocolate station ideas, as you can use them to fill up with treats and toppings!

You can either pick up some plain jars from Hobbycraft and decorate accordingly, or buy something ready-made and pre-beautified, like the gorgeous jars below.

Not sure what to fill your jars up with? 'For a grown-up and dark hot chocolate, try Willie’s Cacao 100% Venezuelan Black,' suggests Laura Rowe, head of content at Ocado Retail.

'For the kids, start with classic Cadbury Drinking Chocolate, or if you need it dairy-free, try vegan-friendly dairy-free Cupsmith Dark Hot Chocolate Flakes (70%).'

Then it’s down to the all-important toppings! 'Try a can of spray cream (plant-based if you like), a bowl of mini marshmallows, edible sprinkles, finely grated chocolate or ground cinnamon.'

5. Don't forget the festive mugs!

(Image credit: Wayfair)

'For the piece de resistance, every good hot chocolate station idea needs a festive mug,' says Dayna – and we wholeheartedly agree. It's impossible not to smile when sipping chocolatey deliciousness from a novelty mug that ties in with all of our DIY Christmas decor.

For something more traditional, you can't go wrong with the nostalgic Christmas Tree Mugs from Wayfair seen above. But if they're not quite your cup of tea (or hot chocolate!), don't worry: there are plenty more options out there...

6. Make it extra fancy

(Image credit: M&S)

If you really want to ramp up your hot chocolate station ideas, it pays to think outside the box a bit.

'Hot chocolate bombs are a really fun and easy option,' says Laura. 'The cute M&S Robin Hot Chocolate Bombes have marshmallows in the middle and are great for kids. Serve a flock of these alongside a jug of warmed milk and a stack of mugs and let everyone (carefully) make their own.'

Alternatively, you could let things get a little boozy for the adults. 'At this time of year, you can’t beat adding a shot of Irish Cream Liqueur or another spirit of your choice,' Laura suggests.

'A slug of Tequila Rose will make it taste like Turkish delight!'

7. And don't forget the little details

Finally, don't scrimp on the little details when it comes to your hot chocolate station ideas – because, much as you'll find with anything in life, these tend to be the things that people notice.

You might want to try an extra-special stirrer, like the Christmas Rudolph Hot Chocolate Spoon from Not On The High Street seen above.

You'll want coasters, too, not to mention 'labels so everyone knows what’s inside your jars,' adds Dayna (you can make your own using this label maker from Amazon).

Finally, she adds, don't forget the spoons. 'They're essential for scooping and piling your toppings high,' Dayna says.

FAQs:

What do you put in a hot chocolate station? As well as all the ingredients needed for a hot chocolate (as well as some super toppings: think marshmallows, whippy cream, and sprinkles), some essential items to create your hot chocolate station are: Mason jars: Perfect for filling with treats and toppings. Labels: So everyone knows what’s inside! Spoons: For scooping and piling your toppings high! A sign: Every hot chocolate station needs a sign! A festive mug: For the piece de resistance!

What goes well with hot chocolate? 'Having a range of dunkers is a great idea for any hot chocolate station,' says Laura, 'But just remember you need a biscuit with a bit of integrity, so it doesn’t immediately disintegrate.' She suggests that you try M&S’s Extremely Chocolatey Milk Chocolate Rounds from Ocado if you want to ramp things up to the next level. Alternatively, you could serve your hot chocolate up with candy canes, caramels, cookies, churros, popcorn, or even pretzels!

Why is hot chocolate so popular at Christmas? Once upon a time, chocolate was a luxury; due to the costs involved with shipping, very few people could afford it, let alone on a regular basis, and as such, it was reserved for a special occasion. A special occasion such as, say, Christmas! Nowadays, of course, chocolate has become more of an everyday treat – but it still has a special place in people's hearts over the festive period. 'Searches for ‘hot chocolate’ on Ocado always peak in the weeks around Christmas,' says Laura. 'There’s something so nostalgic and comforting about a warming cup of cocoa – it’s ideal for all those winter walks. With more options than ever (especially on Ocado) when it comes to vegan, free-from and flavoured drinking chocolates, milks and toppings, it’s a treat that everyone can enjoy.'



What's a good hot chocolate recipe? You can't beat the old classics: good-quality chocolate stirred into hot milk is the best and easiest way to get the hot chocolate of your dreams. Pile on the toppings, add a squirt of whipped cream, and voila! Perfection. 'If you really want something special, try the Peppery Hot Chocolate recipe by Ryan Chetiyawardana, which balances rich and creamy hot chocolate with the warmth of whisky and pink and black peppercorns,' adds Laura.

If all of these hot chocolate station ideas haven't left you craving a mug of chocolatey goodness for yourself, you must be made of stronger stuff than we are!

If you do decide to indulge in one of your own, just be sure to top it accordingly. After all, to quote Kamila Shamsie, 'The world won’t get more or less terrible if we’re indoors somewhere with a mug of hot chocolate… though it’s possible it will seem slightly less terrible if there are marshmallows in it!'

Wise words indeed!