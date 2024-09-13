Should a pantry be the same colour as your kitchen? Here's the verdict from design experts

It's hard to find a kitchen feature as alluring as a pantry. They've quickly become one of the biggest wishlist items for your cooking space and design the ultimate storage space. But should your pantry be the same colour as your kitchen, or is a contrasting shade a better way to make your kitchen as stylish as possible?

Whether the pantry is a separate walk-in cupboard or part of the main cabinetry in your kitchen, it's a significant form of kitchen storage that deserves a facelift. After all, practicality comes first in a cooking space but you need it also to be an aesthetically-pleasing spot for the whole family to gather in.

We asked kitchen design experts for their verdict on whether a pantry should be the same colour as your kitchen - here's what they said.

Should your pantry match your kitchen?

Choosing a colour scheme for your kitchen can be a tricky decision. Where to start? Should you go for something neutral that will stand the test of time or go bold to create a happy design that will bring joy to everyday life?

If you want to keep the majority of your kitchen in a more pared-back hue, a pantry can be the perfect opportunity to contrast in a different shade. Although a pantry will be built into your kitchen design, it can act as a statement piece of storage that is calling out for colour.

'When designing your pantry and kitchen, themes can match, colours can match but you don't necessarily need your cabinetry or styles to match,' explains William Durrant, owner of Herringbone. 'Different styles and aesthetics can work nicely together throughout your spaces however, design-wise it is good to have a clear theme. This could be vibrant colours, similar materials, warm textures or similar patterns to make the spaces flow and connect.'

Rachel Moors, managing director of home transformation experts Adamsons, argues otherwise 'The colour of your pantry should ideally match your kitchen to achieve a cohesive look. Consistency in colour helps create a seamless flow throughout the space, enhancing both the aesthetic appeal and the overall functionality of your home.'

(Image credit: Kitchen Makers)

Ultimately there is no right or wrong decision, but there are ways to execute a matching or mismatched pantry and kitchen design that will make for a super stylish look. It's less about whether you choose to make it match or not, and more so how you bridge the two together by colour or material.

1. Match the interior material

(Image credit: Future PLC/Fiona Walker-Arnott)

If you want to contrast your pantry from your kitchen then using the same material on the interior is a subtle way to tie the look together. It's the small touches that make the biggest difference and while guests might not notice this touch, it will give your kitchen a more high-end feel that will extend throughout the whole look.

Opting for wood interior units that match the tone of your flooring or the insides of other units will create a premium look inside and out. You'll get the satisfaction of beautifully designed storage every time you open it up.

2. Consider a contrast

(Image credit: Magnet)

Pantries are often large units that take up a significant portion of your kitchen, so making it stand out even further in a statement hue can look great - when it's purposeful.

In a playful kitchen colour scheme like the one above, it adds a bright and joyful touch. If three colours are too daunting then start with two contrasting shades on the colour wheel - we love navy and pale pink as they balance perfectly no matter how big or small your space.

3. Go for a pop of colour inside

(Image credit: Future PLC/Rachael Smith)

Choosing a colourful interior will be the perfect balance if you aren't quite content with an entirely contrasting pantry. Although you may think that no one will see this fun design choice, opting for glass cupboard doors will ensure that it subtly shines through.

Reeded glass is a big kitchen trend that shows no signs of slowing down and has a slightly frosted look which is great if you don't want the colour to be so obvious. This is a handy choice for those who want a kitchen that has re-sale value or those who are wary of going off a statement shade.

Which pantry colour would you choose?