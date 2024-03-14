5 timeless kitchen colour combinations to make your design stand the test of time

A kitchen is potentially the biggest investment you'll make in your home, so getting the design right and ensuring it lasts for years to come will help you get the most out of your money. And the biggest challenge? Choosing a timeless kitchen colour combination that is both trendy and classic.

Gone are the days of sticking to neutrals out of fear of 'going off' the design, more and more homeowners are now opting for playful kitchen colour schemes that inject joy into their days. After all, we spend so much time in our kitchens (especially if it's an open-plan kitchen idea) so why not make it full of character?

We're not saying you need to go crazy with colour though - these timeless kitchen colour combinations will ensure your kitchen looks chic for years to come while mixing it up from using a singular shade. We have it on good authority from kitchen design experts that these are the colour pairings to watch, too...

Timeless kitchen colour combinations

While following the latest kitchen trends can give you a stylish space just made for Instagram, there's nothing like choosing a design that not only looks beautiful but will remain so for many years.

You won't want the stress of a kitchen renovation every couple of years, and not to mention the cost, so choosing a timeless colour scheme will create a traditional kitchen idea that you love for longer.

1. Black and white

Black and white is an old faithful two tone kitchen idea, but one that can feel quite stark and modern depending on how it's used. Gloss doors and unfussy hardware would make this shade pairing undoubtedly modern, but swap in Shaker doors and antique-inspired cabinet handles and taps and suddenly you've achieved a classic look.

'Black and white is a classic combination but it can be a little harsh for kitchen cabinets and has quite cool undertones,' says Richard Davonport, managing director at Davonport. 'Instead, a softer take on this, using my two favourite Farrow & Ball colours; Railings and Purbeck Stone is a great alternative that creates a timeless look. There is a warmer undertone to the colours that help to create a warmth to the room.'

2. Pink and terracotta

It's undeniable that pink kitchen ideas are having a major moment right now. While bubblegum shades are a fun way to channel the trend, blush is well-suited to a family room like a kitchen. It's an almost neutral and surprisingly simple to style with other colours - like terracotta.

Pink might not feel like a natural choice for spans of cabinetry but pairing it with earthy tones will make the design feel grounded and classic rather than trendy.

'Pink and terracotta are almost analogous on the colour wheel, so they have a natural affinity together,' says Grazzie Wilson, head of creative at Ca’ Pietra. 'Similar in shade, it is a classic combination, with the rich and dusky shade of orange of the flooring, along with the reddish tones set off the pink cabinets. You can achieve harmony in your home by using any combination of colours sat next to each other on the colour wheel.'

3. Cream and wood

We saw cream lose momentum in kitchen designs in recent years but it's back with a bang thanks to new neutral shades such as linen and pebble that offer a fresh take on the traditional tone.

One way to make cream effortlessly timeless is to combine it with natural textures and wooden tones. A solid wood worktop and open shelving with rattan accessories will make a kitchen space feel relaxed, homely and stylish for many years. It makes an excellent country kitchen idea that will look right at home in period properties.

4. Pastel on pastel

While pastels might seem like a trendy moment, candy-coloured kitchens have actually been around for years, particularly in country homes.

If you're thinking of trying out pastels, double up and pair with another playful shade. A cooking space should feel inspiring and pastels will add a creative and fun spirit to the design. Plus it's all in the styling - accessorise with pretty crockery and add brass handles to make it timeless yet 'of the moment'.

5. Navy and cream

Navy kitchens became a huge trend a couple of years back thanks to their ability to make a statement without overwhelming the room. While it shows no signs of slowing down, pairing it with cream will help to make it a bit more enduring.

Featuring the darker shade on an island will create a natural hub for family and friends to gather around. Meanwhile, opting for lighter cabinetry on the outer walls will keep the kitchen looking as spacious as possible.

These 5 colour combinations name but a few of the endless possibilities - so which one takes your fancy?