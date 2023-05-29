Traditional kitchen ideas for a timelessly stylish space

There is a reason why traditional kitchen ideas are a classic choice for homes of all styles and ages.

From stunning Shaker-style cabinetry and warm and welcoming range cookers to decorative wooden floors and heritage hues, every element of your kitchen ideas should exude classic elegance.

'Traditional homes are known for their original features – rustic beams, exposed stone walls, weathered floors and quirky nooks,' explains Tom Howley, founder of the Tom Howley kitchen company.

'Kitchens within these idyllic properties are often designed with a focus on comfort, traditionalism and tactility, making this style an appealing choice for those wanting to create an inviting sanctuarY.'

Traditional kitchen ideas

Unlike kitchen trends, traditional kitchens are totally timeless. There is no standard template for a traditional kitchen – simply it must be warm, welcoming and filled with heritage-inspired elements. Get the look by embracing softly-grained woods, natural materials, enduring colour schemes, and shelving displaying things you love.

When it comes to figuring out how to design a kitchen – traditional or otherwise – it is important to make sure that your space has a good flow. 'Ensuring the layout works can provide a more enjoyable experience of using your kitchen,' notes Richard Davonport, managing director at Davonport Kitchens. 'You’ll need to consider prep, cook and wash areas and how they all interact with each other. While kitchens can have several roles, ultimately, they are about cooking.'

'As part of your layout, consider lighting and how natural light will also flow into the space. These are areas that are hard to rectify later on in the process, once the kitchen has been built and installed.'

1. Decorate with antiques



(Image credit: British Standard by Plain English)

Nothing says traditional quite like antiques. ‘When it comes to interiors, we believe in buying once and buying well,’ advises Will Eaves, design coordinator at British Standard by Plain English. ‘Antique and reclaimed pieces can provide the perfect partner to traditional cabinetry. They have a certain patina that can only be achieved with age – adding a layer of texture that will stand the test of time.’

Antiques are also an affordable way to make your kitchen look expensive, you can find lots of beautiful pieces in secondhand shops that you'll be able to repurpose as part of your traditional kitchen ideas.

2. Add wallpaper



(Image credit: Annika Reed)

When it comes to kitchen wall decor ideas, wallpaper offers the perfect opportunity to bring heritage-inspired prints into the kitchen. Think not only of the pattern – small, repeating designs work better as part of traditional kitchen ideas – but also colour.

‘Yellow has a powerful emotional appeal that can infuse the room with energy,’ says Annika Reed. Featured here is her beautiful Marigold Wallpaper in Indian Sunrise. Opt for open shelves or an open-backed cabinet to really make the most of the print.

Wallpaper is also a great way to add affordable personality to your small kitchen ideas.

3. Opt for warm woodflooring

(Image credit: Future PLC/Polly Eltes)

Reclaimed or engineered wooden flooring will instantly add warmth to a kitchen. As well as thinking about the materials of your kitchen flooring ideas, also consider laying patterns. ‘Parquet adds contrast and interest to otherwise straight sight lines of the kitchen,’ explains Natalie Mudd, creative director for The Wood Flooring Co. ‘It looks particularly stunning in kitchens with a central island or farmhouse table that breaks up the floor space.’

You can also lay porcelain wood look kitchen floor tiles in a herringbone or parquet pattern for further durability.

4. Combine painted and unpainted cabinetry for depth

(Image credit: Christopher Peters)

Each year there is a new ‘must-have’ kitchen colour scheme, but well-made wooden cabinetry with beautiful graining and depth is an excellent way to achieve a timeless look.

For example, this chestnut spindle wall cupboard in a space designed by luxury kitchen and interior brand, Christopher Peters, was based on an 18th-century original. To balance old and new, pair unpainted upper cabinets and shelves with painted designs below.

5. Add a traditional edge with panelling

(Image credit: Kitchen Makers)

‘A simple and cost-effective way to complement kitchen cabinetry, panelling helps connect the design to the period architecture of your home. It’s also an effective vehicle for colour,’ says Ben Burbidge, managing director at Kitchen Makers.

Create an elegant look by using the same shade on both cabinets and wall panelling ideas, as seen here, or create a feature by highlighting the panels in a contrasting shade.

6. Bring warmth with a range cooker

(Image credit: Everhot)

Since its development in the late 18th century, the range has become a staple for cooking and heating in the kitchen. It quickly earned its place as the heart of traditional kitchen ideas, and you can get the same look and feel without compromising on the efficiency or benefits of modern cooking methods.

Many of the best range cookers today feature induction hobs, slow cooking ovens or even rotisseries.

7. Instil elegance with a marble (or marble look) splashback

(Image credit: Neptune)

In the high-end kitchens of the past, marble was an essential material. Its high thermal conductivity means that the stone is typically a few degrees cooler than room temperature – something that was invaluable pre-refrigeration.

Marble worktops are also heat resistant and can be durable when repeatedly treated. If you love the look but have a smaller budget, marble-effect porcelain is a cost-effective alternative.

8. Select lighting that makes a statement

(Image credit: Devol)

Kitchen lighting can be a challenge as part of traditional kitchen ideas, as it must combine both practicality and aesthetics. Designs with brass finishes and ceramic shades instantly add period charm and are especially elegant when installed as a pendant bar light above an island or a farmhouse table.

‘When planning kitchen lighting, selecting this style of light keep it as low as you can to fully benefit from its beauty and ethereal glow,’ advises Helen Parker, creative director at Devol.

9. Create a splashback that makes a statement

(Image credit: Fired Earth X Nina Campbell)

A neutral colourway doesn't mean plain; instead, adds interest with layers of texture. Here, a soothing olive and white scheme is brought to life with matt cabinetry, an enamelled range cooker, striped kitchen splashback and metallic accents.

‘The glossy, glazed finish lifts the subtlety of the olive colour perfectly, giving a gently modern edge to these timeless tiles,’ says interior designer Nina Campbell.

10. Dress windows with decorative shutters

(Image credit: Olive & Barr)

Whether dressing sashes or casements, window shutters are the perfect companions for traditional kitchen ideas.

Not only do they offer total lighting and privacy control, but unlike blinds or curtains, they are easy to clean and will not harbour cooking smells or grease.

11. Install a pantry for storage

(Image credit: Humphrey Munson)

Once a staple of kitchen design, the pantry fell out of fashion in the 1950s, when food storage moved into cabinetry. In recent years, however, with more people cooking from scratch, the kitchen pantry has, once again, become the must-have addition.

‘A pantry aids efficiency, plus it frees up that all-important cabinetry space, helping you to keep your kitchen in order,’ says Louisa Eggleston from Humphrey Munson, who designed this space.

12. Choose timeless shaker cabinetry for a traditional kitchen

(Image credit: Davonport Kitchen)

Instantly recognisable, Shaker-style kitchens are loved for their clean lines and beautiful utilitarian design. The expertly crafted cabinetry will stand the test of time and instantly elevate your space.

Partner this classic style with metallic handles and natural worktops for an elegant aesthetic.

Q&A

What style of kitchen cabinets are timeless? Shaker-style kitchen cabinets are a timeless choice that will suit any style of kitchen – especially traditional kitchen ideas.