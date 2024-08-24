10 wooden kitchen floor ideas to inspired you to embrace this classic and demure flooring option

There's something beautiful about an authentic wood floor in any room of the house, but wooden kitchen floor ideas are particularly lovely as it adds warmth and texture to this busy cooking space.

Kitchen flooring ideas can be hard to choose, there's lots to consider after all – moisture levels, spills and stains and the footfall of family members and pets all year round.

'Wood flooring, as a natural material, is a versatile choice that complements an array of kitchen styles,' says Natalie Mudd, co-founder and creative director, Knot & Grain. 'It serves as the perfect finishing touch for classic kitchen designs like shaker-style for example, while also adding warmth and contrast to a more streamlined interior look.'

Our wooden kitchen floor ideas will show you how versatile and stylish it can be, and, how easy to maintain and care for.

1. Unearth your original floor boards

(Image credit: Graham and Green)

For a truly authentic look use the wooden floorboards that were installed when your home was built. They might be hidden underneath other flooring so if you're unsure peel a corner back and see what's there.

'Wooden floors in the kitchen are a fantastic choice for both modern and period homes,' say Jamie and Lou Graham, owners of Graham and Green. 'Their natural warmth and versatility make them the perfect backdrop to a variety of interior styles, from traditional to industrial.'

We agree, they provide character too and not forgetting a historic element, Jamie continues, 'Whether you're pairing with sleek metal fixtures or rustic wooden cabinets, a wooden floor enhances the aesthetic while providing a durable and timeless foundation for your kitchen space.'

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Nothing beats real wooden floorboards so if you do have them it is worth cleaning them up and embracing them.

2. Consider engineered wood for families

(Image credit: Chaunceys Timber Flooring / House Nine Design / Robin Quarrelle)

For extensive use – say you have a large family and pets, it can be worth investing in engineered flooring. It has a hardwood top layer, known as the 'wear' layer and this is pressed and glued on to a highly stable birch plywood base. It ensures you get the benefits of a real wood flooring with the durability of a structural base.

It's a good option if you don't have original flooring in your kitchen but want that look. Oak is a great engineered wood option to consider, Ian Tomlinson, managing director, Chaunceys Timber Flooring explains:

'Engineered oak flooring offers a high-end look with a sought-after natural aesthetic that can make a room feel luxurious. It provides all the natural beauty of timber but with stability of a multi-layer ply construction that can withstand moisture changes, making it great for kitchens. It can be installed over underfloor heating systems too. It also feels naturally warm underfoot compared to other flooring options, offering outstanding comfort and practicality.'

3. Source reclaimed wooden flooring

(Image credit: Divine Savages)

If you're yearning after authentic wood flooring then take a trip to a reclamation yard, they often have beautiful wood flooring that has sometimes come from old schools, house clearances and mills. This is a smart budget way to get the real deal in your kitchen.

'Incorporating reclaimed wood for the flooring adds a timeless rustic charm that complements a wide range of kitchen styles, from Shaker to industrial. We love the unique character that each piece of wood, thanks to its natural grain and variations,' says Jamie Watkins, co-founder, Divine Savages.

We also love the idea of using real wood elsewhere in the kitchen too, Jamie agrees, 'To fully embrace the warmth and beauty of a reclaimed wooden floor, go for tables and seating that share this organic feel, whether it’s crafted from reclaimed wood or simply has an aged, natural appearance. We love nothing better than spending a Sunday at the reclamation yard or flea market hunting out beautiful bargains!'

This option is a particularly good one as you know you're giving the reclaimed flooring a new life, which makes it a sustainable choice.

4. Choose a diagonal layout

(Image credit: Havwoods)

It's not all about the type of wood or colour, there's also the layout to consider too. How your floor boards are laid is an important consideration because it can become a design feature in itself.

Harry James, UK Residential Sales at Havwoods is a fan of using a diagonal layout as a smart small kitchen idea to make the space look bigger. 'A diagonal layout manages to make a feature out of the flooring by introducing a unique and dynamic visual element and breaking away from the more traditional straight-line pattern.'

He adds: 'laying planks diagonally can create an optical illusion that will make a room appear larger and more expansive, whilst also helping with the flow of a room, leading the eye through the space in a more natural and fluid way.'

Other options include running boards horizontally as that will make a kitchen feel wider, and vertically with long planks will help it feel longer – it's all about tricking the eye.

5. Go for a bespoke finish

(Image credit: Knot & Grain)

One of the main reasons to use wood flooring in your kitchen is how versatile it is and how it can add interest with its various colour schemes, plank sizes, layouts and finishes.

Natalie Mudd, co-founder and creative director Knot & Grain suggests it's worth going for a custom approach, 'If you want your wood flooring to truly complement those finer design details of your kitchen, consider going bespoke. Customising your wood floor gives you the flexibility to choose the grade, finish and thickness that perfectly suits your style.

'For a cosy, country kitchen, choose a rustic plank, with a characterful grade full of charming knots and natural colour variations. If a sleek and modern kitchen is what you’re after, opt for a clean grade with minimal knots and sapwood for a contemporary touch.'

We often thing that wooden flooring equates to high maintenance, but if you look after your floor it will give you longevity.

6. Add a decorative flourish with parquet

(Image credit: Olive & Barr)

There's something very special about parquet flooring, the unique look that's effortlessly stylish. So what exactly is it?

Parquet flooring is usually made from hardwood and is cut into strips or 'tiles', it can then be laid in different variations which create specific designs – herringbone for example. It originates from France and the word 'parquet' means 'little compartments' and is still seen today in French apartments.

It works well in all rooms, but particularly kitchens, low maintenance and durable, it's a great choice for a kitchen and if you have an open plan living dining space it's ideal for creating a continuous flow.

7. Opt for fresh white

(Image credit: Little Greene)

White painted floor boards offer a clean and fresh feel to your kitchen, and they are ideal if you're looking for scandi-style kitchen ideas.

They're also perfect if you want to create the illusion of space, white always reflects and if your floor is white then it instantly lifts a room. Keep the rest of your scheme light and airy to keep this look flowing.

It's often a good idea to paint your floor boards if the existing ones aren't great visually, you can't afford to sand them and you want a quick fix. You can use specific floor paint (we like B&Q's GoodHome Durable North Pole Matt Floor and Stair Paint in Brilliant White) or, if you can use basic white emulsion. The latter will show signs of wear and tear but if you like the weathered look then it's a good starting point.

8. Paint a pattern

(Image credit: Annie Sloan)

If you love being creative then applying a stencil or painting a design on your wooden floor freehand is a great way to add a unique feel to your kitchen.

And if you've painted your kitchen cabinets and walls too then all the better for a fabulous eclectic kitchen. Choose a colour that complements the rest of your scheme, and pick the right type of paint.

Annie Sloan's Chalk Paint is excellent for for these kind of projects. Make sure your floor is spotless and dry before you start, you can use Frogtape to mask off areas or use a stencil. It's a great weekend DIY job that will transform the look of your wooden floor.

9. Try laminate wood flooring

(Image credit: Parador / Claire Totman Designs / Robin Quarrelle)

There are of course pros and cons to most flooring types, but the big pro with choosing a wood effect laminate is the price and quick installation.

'Laminate flooring is highly regarded for to its durability and low maintenance properties. It’s extremely easy to care for and ideal for use in high traffic areas such as the kitchen. Laminate flooring consists of almost one hundred per cent wood, is PVC free and promotes healthy living. An intelligent click system enables our all-rounder to be easily installed,' advises Neel Bradham, CEO, Parador.

It's actually made up of wood fibres that has a top layer of resin, that has a printed image of wood fused on. This gives a flexibility of colour ways and finishes that you don't get with real wood.

10. Go dark for dramatic look

(Image credit: Future PLC)

There's a great breadth of colours when it comes to hardwood flooring and solid wood offers oak, cherry, maple, ash, walnut and of course mahogany, all with varying shades that range from deep and rich to pale blond. Bamboo is a relative newcomer to the solid wood flooring scene and is resistant to moisture.

If you love a dark and dramatic scheme then opt for richer shade of solid wood. They look great with paint colours like plum, forest green and burgundy.

FAQs

Is wood in a kitchen a good idea?

Yes, wooden flooring has been used for centuries in most rooms of the house and there are plenty of reasons why.

'Installing wood flooring in the kitchen is a good idea for several reasons, however, it also comes with some important aspects to consider. Whilst it will look aesthetically pleasing and bring warmth and comfort to the space, a kitchen requires durability and moisture-resistance first and foremost.

Professional installation is always required, and the use of high-quality materials will help to protect against any water damage. It’s also important to adhere to a good cleaning and maintenance routine and ensure to clean up any spills immediately to prevent any lasting damage to the floor. In areas prone to splashes, such as by the sink, you could consider laying a rug down, which will further add to the warmth of the room,' says Harry James, UK Residential Sales, Havwoods.

What colour kitchen goes with a wood floor?

Most kitchen colour schemes go with wooden flooring – even white, as it adds a unique natural warmth. Harry explains, 'A classic white kitchen will go with any wood floor, but if you’re looking to add further character, bold blues and greens are perfect.

'Deep blues and greens will create a striking contrast, making the wood’s natural hues and markings stand out. Earthy tones are also popular, as they enhance the natural feel of the wood, helping to create a sense of tranquillity in the kitchen.'

Our wooden kitchen floor ideas will give you plenty of inspiration to look at this more traditional option that actually has plenty of variety in terms of colours, layouts and wood type.

Long lasting and extremely durable, it is an investment but if you give it the love and attention it deserves it will reward you with its style and warmth.