Nigella Lawson reveals the £25 kitchen appliance she loves to give as a Christmas gift - she uses it herself 'thrice weekly'
Nigella's go-to Christmas present might just surprise you
Nigella Lawson has added another accolade to her many well-won titles. The TV chef, cookbook author and cooking extraordinaire can now add gift curator to the list, with her recent round-up on Instagram of a 'list of Christmas presents for the food focussed'.
Though all of the gift recommendations, which range from kimchi fermented hot sauce to speciality peppercorns, sound great, I think there’s a clear standout if you’re looking to shop like Nigella does this year. My favourite? Nigella's pick of one of the best rice cookers you can buy - which might not be what you were expecting.
Here’s why the Ideal Home team agree with Nigella that a rice cooker is the most practical gift that you can pick up right now and still have delivered in time for Christmas.
Nigella's perfect gift for foodies
Nigella's gift of the season, which she says in a post on her Instagram is 'supremely useful and reward-yielding' is a Judge Small Electric Rice Cooker, which is available right now for just £25.75 on Amazon.
It's not just Nigella who thinks this is a superstar gadget for the home. With over 2,800 reviews contributing towards this rice cookers 4.5-star status, it's clearly a crowd pleaser too.
The inspiration for this gift is straight from Nigella's kitchen. She says she uses her own version of this rice cooker sometimes 'thrice weekly' when she doesn't want to get her 'proper big rice cooker' out of storage.
She adds that while it's the perfect gift for those who live alone or in a couple, if you're cooking white rice then you can quite easily eke out 4 portions in this cooker.
A post shared by Nigella (@nigellalawson)
A photo posted by on
In our search to test out top-rated rice cookers on the market, we tried another product from the same brand Judge, taking it's family-sized offering for a spin. Like Nigella, we were impressed finding that it had an 'unfussy design' and was a 'breeze to keep clean'.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
Rice cookers are also a firm favourite of the Ideal Home team, with Deputy Digital Editor Rebecca Knight saying that one is 'classed as such an essential in my household that was I was given a mini Lakeland one (£19.99) as my first housewarming gift by my mum.'
Even years after receiving it, she is still impressed by the abilities of her own affordable rice cooker. 'It is a godsend for busy families or hosting friends for dinner, and after trying to cook rice in both a pan and this little rice cooker many times, the results and ease of the latter are always the best!'
So there you have it. Though you might not have expected it, it seems like a rice cooker is a well-deserved winner of the title of gift of the season. Will you be gifting one this year?
Molly is Ideal Home’s Kitchen Appliances Editor, the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Appliances and an all-around baking and cooking enthusiast. She joined the team in September 2022 as an Ecommerce Editor after working across Real Homes, Homes & Gardens and Livingetc. She's been reviewing products for 4 years and now specialises in weighing up kitchen essentials' pros and cons, from air fryers to bean-to-cup coffee machines.
She's always been a keen reader, so after graduating from the University of Exeter in 2020 she was thrilled to find a way to write as a full-time job. Nowadays, she spends her days at home or the Ideal Home test facility trying out new kitchen innovations to see if they’re worth a space on your worktop. Her most beloved and hard-working appliance is her Sage coffee machine though she also takes the title of Ideal Home’s in-house air fryer expert after writing about them religiously over the past few years.
-
How we test vacuums for pet hair at Ideal Home — the exact methodology
Our pet vacuum review process puts bestselling and newly launched vacuums through their paces, and this is how we do it
By Lauren Bradbury
-
This pillowcase has been a John Lewis bestseller all year - it promises to give you a better night's sleep as well
Treat yourself to a luxury night of sleep
By Kezia Reynolds
-
Discover how people who are sight impaired rely on smart tech to adapt their homes for everyday living
From household tasks to chill-out time, here’s how tech can help
By Ideal Home
-
Ninja's new £30 travel mug is already sold out in every colour but one - here's why it's the perfect last-minute Christmas gift
For commuters, it's a genius feature
By Molly Cleary
-
I've tracked down all of the kitchen appliances Jamie Oliver uses in Jamie Cooks Christmas - here's what he's cooking with
From blenders to Tefal pans
By Molly Cleary
-
How to sharpen a knife - 2 methods experts recommend to make carving Christmas dinner easier this year
Impress you guest with your knife skills this Christmas
By Kezia Reynolds
-
Floral tableware is predicted to be a hit in 2025 - the trend is 'bringing little bursts of joy' to the table
Invite nature indoors with this floral trend
By Kezia Reynolds
-
The stone shelving kitchen trend is an easy way to create a luxury look in 2025 - here's how to recreate it
A luxe look has never been simpler
By Holly Cockburn
-
This under-used air fryer function could cut hours off your Christmas dinner cooking time on the day - here's how
If you always find yourself pushed for cooking time on Christmas Day, this air fryer setting might be the way around it
By Molly Cleary
-
Storing cookbooks in a kitchen is more controversial than we thought - kitchen experts decide whether it's stylish or a faux pas
Which camp are you in?
By Holly Cockburn
-
I've tested dozens of air fryers and this is the one I'll be cooking Christmas dinner in this year
It has the versatility of Ninja's FlexDrawer without the price tag
By Molly Cleary