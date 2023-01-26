Make dinner in 15 minutes with the new Ninja Speedi - thanks to this revolutionary feature

Ninja, arguably the biggest appliance brand around, has launched a new kitchen buy that we can see taking 2023 by storm - a rapid-cooker that can help you master delicious meals at home and cut your energy costs.

Available from the 26th of January, we have a feeling this cooker might be flying off the shelves just like the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone MAX air fryer, which was no doubt the must-have buy of last year.

Yep, the Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 Rapid Cooker can do what one of the best air fryers does and so much more for your money, with an array of extra functions.

Ninja air fryers are a firm fan favourite, but if you haven't invested yet or you're looking to upgrade, we reckon the Ninja Speedi will tick all of your boxes.

Capable of cooking up delicious 15-minute meals, the Ninja Speedi features a Rapid Cooking System that allows you to use two functions at once. It has a 5.7-litre capacity and can cook up to four portions at one time.

As the name suggests, this Ninja multi-cooker has been designed to drastically cut down on food preparation time. It works by combining steam and convection heat, with the ability for users to layer different ingredients inside and then mix and match on the cooking functions.

Can't picture how that might work? Imagine pasta in the bottom, tender vegetables being steamed alongside that, and protein on the top layer crisping up, just like it does in your air fryer.

This double-function ability in the same tray is something that most air fryers just don't have, making it an unbelievably efficient way to cook. And at a time when we've all got one eye on our smart meters, it's a star buy for cutting down on running costs.

Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 Rapid Cooker ON400UK - our first impressions

It's prettier than other multi-cookers at first glance - if it was a toss-up between the Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 and this smaller pastel cooker, I know which one I'd choose. There's also the introduction of the Speedi Meal Builder (opens in new tab) alongside the new cooker, an app that can generate a recipe for you based on the ingredients you have at home.

I'm not the only one at Ideal Home excited about this release - our Head of Reviews Millie Fender thinks the Speedi could even tip the balance in the debate on air fryers vs multi-cookers.

'I've tried numerous versions of the Ninja Foodi, but what sets the Speedi apart is its multi-section cooking. Even when I've used my Ninja to air fry some chicken, or pressure cook a speedy bolognese, I've always had to use a different pot to cook my rice or pasta. I've never seen a product that can simultaneously cook different foods on completely different settings. Can't wait to see all the washing-up it saves!'

Though I'm planning on testing the Ninja Speedi in the near future, you don't just have to take my word for it, as there are a host of loyal fans who have already tried it out for themselves.

Reviews on the Ninja website show that 11 customers who were sent the product as part of a promotion have all rated it as a five-star buy. Users have commented that it's 'a complete game-changer' thanks to the ability to use two functions at once and that it has 'performed perfectly with every use'.

The RRP of the Ninja Speedi is £249.99 (opens in new tab), and I'm super excited to see if the Ninja Speedi is as gamechanging in the kitchen as it sounds. Will you be switching your Ninja air fryer for the Speedi?