The cult favourite Always Pan has had a titanium makeover - the brand claims it's their best non-stick yet

Our Place, the brand behind the revered social-media favourite Always Pan, has a new release: the Titanium Always Pan Pro.

Moving away from ceramic and cast iron for the first time, this new launch from Our Place is crafted from stainless steel, aluminium and titanium. Crucially, rather than simply featuring a non-stick coating, it has a wholly non-stick construction, which can withstand temperatures of up to 535°C. That's hot!

I use my trusty Always Pan 2.0 every day at home, and after testing it at our review facility, I found it to be one of the best non-stick pans out there, especially if you want something with boosted functionality, thanks to the accessories you get upon purchase. With that in mind, we thought it was only right to take a first look at this new titanium version.

Our Place Titanium Always Pan Pro first look

Titanium Always Pan Pro | <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com/?id=92X1623319&xcust=hawk-custom-tracking&xs=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Ffromourplace.co.uk%2Fproducts%2Ftitanium-always-pan-pro%3F&sref" data-link-merchant="SkimLinks - fromourplace.co.uk"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">£175.00 at Our Place Our Place claims that the titanium surface of this pan makes it 300% more durable than stainless steel, with non-stick that goes beyond just coating. It's available in Chrome, or with a Chrome/Gold finish for <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com/?id=92X1623319&xcust=hawk-custom-tracking&xs=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Ffromourplace.co.uk%2Fproducts%2Ftitanium-always-pan-pro%3Fvariant%3D43583927156913&sref" data-link-merchant="SkimLinks - fromourplace.co.uk"" data-link-merchant="SkimLinks - fromourplace.co.uk"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">£190.00 from Our Place.

The standout thing about this new pan is the claim from Our Place that the 'NoCo' technology is the first of its kind to be developed with coatings. Non-stick pans can be a seriously contentious issue, especially when discussing PFAs, known recently as 'forever chemicals' and toxins.

You won't need to worry about that with this pan, which is made without any PFAs at all. Its construction is fully clad, which in simple terms means that not only is the bottom of the pan made up of multiple layers of metal, but the construction of the entire piece of cookware is.

Our Place also states that this pan is 1.5 inches deeper than the market average, making this a more versatile option than the original Always Pan for frying.

(Image credit: Our Place)

That has led the brand to call this new pan 'virtually indestructible'. This pan certainly looks like another celebrity chef favourite, the Hexclad Frying Pan, available for £134.99, which is a brand loved by none other than Gordon Ramsay.

I've been testing out the Hexclad pan recently, and it is absolutely phenomenal for frying - if the new Always Pan is anything like it, then it'll make a great addition to your kitchen.

After all, if the original Always Pan is in fact a favourite of celebrities such as Nigella Lawson, then we think this all-new version might be worth a go. We're hoping to take it for a spin in our test kitchen very soon, to let you know if it's got the Ideal Home seal of approval!