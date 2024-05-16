Sarah Beeny shares the small affordable luxury she keeps in her kitchen– ‘It's more for the eyes'

If you are a fan of the copper pan kitchen aesthethic but can't afford to shell out on one or the space to hang a set, we think we just found the ultimate alternative courtesty of Sarah Beeny - copper mugs!

In an interview with Ideal Home as part of a campaign with cleaning brand Dettol discussing the antibacterial properties of copper, the renowned property and interiors expert and TV presenter Sarah Beeny revealed that she has a set of beloved copper mugs that she loves. Ever since we've been daydreaming of updating our small kitchen ideas with a hanging rack of copper mugs (who needs fancy expensive pans anyway?)

‘I do have lots of things in copper, but we don’t use them that much. I've got copper mugs, which we use sometimes. But I mean, I love copper. It's gorgeous. But it's more for the eyes, more for decoration,’ Sarah says.

(Image credit: Dettol)

If you’ve ever had to clean copper pans you'll understand why you should go in wise to the fact that these copper buys are more an aesthetic purchase. ‘They do mark quite badly because copper marks with your hands. They're hard to keep clean, you have to polish them a lot,’ Sarah says. But if you don't mind that patina look on copper then you might disagree!

(Image credit: Future PLC/David Giles)

The question of copper came up as part of the Dettol campaign Sarah took part in involved creating a copper collection of limited-edition Dettol Germ-Ware, consisting of an all-copper TV remote control, video game console controller and a phone case, referencing the household items that spread germs the most. Sadly, none of them are available for purchase.

‘I think the items that Dettol commissioned are really fabulous. It was really fun trying them out. But they go back to Dettol and it’s probably a good thing. You can't cover your whole house in copper, can you?’

And while you sadly can’t cover your whole house in copper, like with the copper mugs there are items and accents you can incorporate into your home to take advantage of the material’s pretty looks and antibacterial properties.

We will admit that copper mugs are not cheap in the grand scheme of things - we're talking on average £20 - but when compared to the price of copper pans (around £100 for the real deal) they start looking like an affordable decorative luxury. Plus can you imagine how great they will look layered up with hot chocolate and cream or styled as part of your kitchen shelving ideas?

If you're as taken with the idea of copper mugs as we have been we've rounded up a couple of our favourites.

Fortnum & Mason Copper Mug, 480ml £28 at Fortnum & Mason This is probably the most elegant of copper mugs we've ever laid eyes on. And it's also one of the few that can serve hot drinks, as well as cold ones as the interior is made with stainless steel. As all-copper cups can only serve cold or warm liquids due to the material's thermal conductivity which would make it too hot to the touch if hot liquids were served in it. STAGLIFE Black Matte Moscow Mule Pure Copper Cups, Set of 2 £29.99 at Amazon If you want to benefit from the properties of copper, then this bestselling pure copper mug set from Amazon is the perfect thing to go for. It can only hold cold drinks but it will look stylish while doing it thanks to the contrast of the metallic copper interior and rim and matte black exterior. Ember Smart Mug 2 295 ml Copper Check Amazon £132.99 at Currys If you're just after the look of copper, much like myself, then investing in the Ember smart mug in a copper shade will not only allow you to drink hot drinks from it, but it will also keep them hot or warm for as long as 90 minutes.

But if you too want to have a sip from a copper mug on those special occasions, much like Sarah does, then these are some of our favourite designs to shop today. Enjoy!