I just spotted an extremely affordable high-street buy in Molly-Mae's coffee bar set up and found the perfect dupe
She's mastered her at-home latte set up
In the opening to the final episode of Molly-Mae's new Amazon Prime series Behind it All, the influencer discusses how important her at-home coffee set up is to her morning routine, as well as the merits of being able to make a good latte at home.
The secret to her plush coffee bar? A mix of high-end and high-street price-tags – namely using a shiny top of the range Sage machine alongside an extremely affordable Dunelm mug.
So if you want to steal her style when it comes to the best coffee machines, then I've tracked down the exact one she uses day-to-day, as well as dupes of her favourite mug style (as the exact version she uses is no longer available) so that you can copy the look as you plot your own coffee bar ideas.
Which coffee machine does Molly-Mae use?
One thing is for sure, Molly-Mae is a big fan of the luxury coffee brand Sage. Back in March, she hosted an event in Manchester serving coffee, where the brand's newest launch made a huge cameo – the Sage Oracle Touch.
Molly-Mae is a fan of the big-name coffee brands. This is clear from the Sage machine, which is featured in pride of place on her Instagram, to her previous investment in a Smeg machine for her office.
As previewed in my first look at the Sage Oracle Touch, the TLDR with this particular machine is that it has everything you need to make barista-quality coffee at the touch of a button, including settings to automatically froth milk for you. It's also very pricey coming in at an eye-watering £2,099.95 from Sage.
The exact machine Molly is using in her documentary series is the Sage the Barista Touch SES880 Bean to Cup Coffee Machine, which is more hands-on when you're making a coffee than the Oracle Touch. However, it is a little more affordable (though it can hardly be considered a steal), with a price tag of £1,050.00 (though it's currently on sale at Currys for £799.99).
That product is similar to another machine that one of Ideal Home's reviewers loved from the same brand when she tried it out, the Sage Barista Touch (as shown in our review). Though they're painfully expensive, every Sage machine that's been through our testing protocol to date has impressed us.
Molly-Mae's coffee bar set-up
If you want to save money on your usual coffee order, these are the products you need to copy Molly's set up.
Sage is one of the top brands around if you're in the market for one of the best bean to cup coffee machines. This is the exact machine Molly uses in the new series.
Have you tried any of Sage's machines out for yourself? Let us know your thoughts on Molly-Mae's chosen coffee machine in the comments.
Molly is Ideal Home’s Kitchen Appliances Editor, the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Appliances. An all-around cooking and baking enthusiast, she loves finding the next must-have product for readers that will their kitchen a better place. She joined the team in September 2022 after working on the editorial teams of Real Homes, Homes & Gardens and Livingetc.
For the last 4 years, she's been reviewing hundreds of small appliances; conducting tests at home or in the Ideal Home test kitchen. She would be hard-pressed to pick a Mastermind specialist subject but air fryers are her ultimate area of expertise, after testing just about every single one released since 2022.
To keep ahead of trends and new releases, Molly has visited the testing and development spaces of multiple kitchen brands including Ninja Kitchen and Le Creuset as well as attended consumer shows such as IFA, hosted in Berlin to see the cooking innovations of the future.
