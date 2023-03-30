We just spotted the next big kitchen appliance trend in Stanley Tucci's pantry
This appliance has already found a home in the Tucci household, and we predict it's not stopping there
If you're looking for the next big kitchen appliance trend coming hot on the heels of the best air fryers we believe we've spotted it hiding in actor and TV presenter Stanley Tucci's pantry - the countertop toaster oven.
In a post on Instagram (opens in new tab), the cooking-obsessed celebrity and author of Taste, gave fans a glimpse inside his walk-in pantry earlier this week. He was transforming some leftover farfalle into a pasta bake in a toaster oven we believe to be the Sage smart oven.
At Ideal Home, we're not embarrassed to admit that we've lost hours watching countless videos of Stanley Tucci's cocktail hours and episodes of Searching for Italy. It's safe to say we'll trust any kitchen appliance that has earnt a place in his family kitchen in London. Not to mention our own Ideal Home kitchen appliance experts have tipped the toaster oven as the appliance trend to watch.
Toaster ovens are a standard feature in many US kitchens and have slowly been making their way over to the UK. The Sage Smart Oven is a toaster oven that is able to literally do it all - convection bake, convection grill, bake, grill, warm and toast.
Newer models also double as an air fryer oven, so it's easy to see why this multitasking appliance that is about the same size as a microwave has earnt a place in the Tucci household.
While it's not clear if the one in Stanley Tucci's pantry is the Sage Smart Oven Pro or Sage Smart Air Fry Oven, we've been lucky enough to have a little hands-on experience with the latter in our test kitchen. We can vouch for its abilities to match and surpass our best microwaves and air fryers combined.
We found that it was easy to use and performed well at most functions, making it perfect for streamlining the number of appliances in your kitchen.
However, one thing does hold it back - the price which can range up to £329.95 at John Lewis for the Sage Smart Air Fry Oven (opens in new tab). But we have spotted the Sage Smart Oven Pro on offer for £199 instead of £249 at John Lewis (opens in new tab).
Sage BOV820BSS The Smart Oven Pro | Was £249, Now £199, John Lewis (opens in new tab)
The most affordable version of the Sage smart ovens. It has 10 cooking functions including toast, crumpet, bake, roast, broil, pizza, cookies, reheat, warm and slow cook. While it doesn't have an air fryer function, if you just want to whip up a pasta bake like Stanley Tucci, this is the one for you.
If you're looking for another worthy alternative, we recently tested out the Lakeland digital mini oven (opens in new tab), which Lakeland is tipping to be their next big product. In our Lakeland digital mini oven review our review awarded it 4 out of 5 stars. Our reviewer said 'It’s a little bigger than a large microwave and cooks food well with some handy extra features such as rotisserie accessories thrown in.'
Lakeland Digital Mini Oven | £199.99, Lakeland (opens in new tab)
If you are after a mini oven for extra cooking space, using when your aga is turned off in the summer or simply avoiding the cost of turning of the oven this is a great option. It has 9 cooking function including rotisserie and yoghurt.
However, if you are planning to use it to completely replace your air fryer, she did warn that the Lakeland version doesn't cook some things quite as quickly or as well as the best dual zone air fryer.
Has Stanely Tucci inspired you to invest in a countertop toaster oven?
Rebecca Knight has been the Deputy Editor on the Ideal Home Website since 2022. She graduated with a Masters degree in magazine journalism from City, University of London in 2018, before starting her journalism career as a staff writer on women's weekly magazines. She fell into the world of homes and interiors after joining the Ideal Home website team in 2019 as a Digital Writer. In 2020 she moved into position of Homes News Editor working across Homes & Gardens, LivingEtc, Real Homes, Gardeningetc and Ideal Home covering everything from the latest viral cleaning hack to the next big interior trend.
