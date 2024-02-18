Stanley Tucci’s range of cookware is finally coming to the UK next week – with an exclusive stockist announced

It’s finally happening! Stanley Tucci’s cookware range is coming to the UK. The TUCCI by GreenPan collection is created in collaboration with the popular, high-end brand of cookware, GreenPan and will be available to shop from next Thursday, 22nd February. And we couldn’t be more excited!

Stanley’s collab with GreenPan was first released in September of last year exclusively at US-based kitchen retailer Williams Sonoma, which doesn’t have any branches in the UK or Europe and doesn’t ship to the region either. And for his UK launch, Stanley has another exclusive stockist lined up.

While Stanley is being tight-lipped on his Instagram about the exclusive retail partner, we’ve got the intel where to get the new best saucepans in town come Thursday, as well as everything you need to know about the pots and pans on offer.

Stanley Tucci’s cookware is launching in the UK

After speculating about Stanley Tucci’s product launch tease at the beginning of last September, we were proven right that his new project was indeed a range of cookware. Which only made sense as the London-residing American actor with Italian roots is known for his love of cooking - regularly posting cooking videos on his Instagram, having published several cookbooks and even starring in his own food travelling TV series, Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy.

It’s no surprise then that we’ve been obsessed with everything Stanley has and does in his kitchen - whether it’s Stanley’s toaster oven in his pantry or his chosen kitchen paint colour. And his new PFAs-free cookware range is included in this.

That’s why we’re so happy that from next week it will be available to buy from Fortnum & Mason’s Third Floor Cookshop, one of the oldest department stores in the world with a rich British heritage located on London’s Piccadilly.

‘London is a city that embraces diverse cuisines and celebrates the joy of food,’ Stanley says of the launch. ‘I'm delighted to bring my culinary vision to Fortnum & Mason. Launching this collection in the UK at Fortnum & Mason represents not only the finest in cookware but also a tribute to the vibrant culinary culture of London.’

With prices starting from £169.95, the ceramic, non-stick collection is definitely on the pricier side as could be expected given the regular high-end price points of GreenPan. Created in the brand’s Italian factory, the line includes the now much-loved Stanley Pan, saucepans, a saute pan, frying pans and an 11-piece set. The pots and pans will be available in four colours - stainless steel, the most popular teal shade called Aluminium Venetian, a cream-hued Carrara White and Milano Black - all inspired by Stanley Tucci’s personal and kitchen style.

‘With Italian cooking, the rules are simple: buy the best ingredients, get the best flavour,’ Stanley explains. ‘I've built cookware with this idea, using only the best materials in Italy. After all, Italy is where I've always found inspiration. This collection is as functional as it is beautiful and helps make cooking even more enjoyable. It is modern cookware, made in Italy.’

And we can’t wait to get our hands on it.

TUCCI by GreenPan will be available in the UK from 22nd February exclusively at Fortnum & Mason.