Join the air fryer revolution with Tefal at John Lewis & Partners

If there was ever an appliance to summarise the moment it would be, without a shadow of a doubt, the air fryer. We know our stuff when it comes to these nifty gadgets and we may have finally found somewhere with an obsession as great as ours - John Lewis & Partners.
Our go-to department store is the place to find the perfect air fryer to compliment your needs and cooking style. And while they of course offer all the top brands, it’s their Tefal (opens in new tab) selection that we’re especially impressed with.
Why we love air fryers
Before we get into our top choices, let’s take a look at just why we believe air fryers have taken over the modern kitchen. They work like a convection oven, cooking your food evenly from every angle.
They’re known for needing less oil to cook with than traditional forms of cooking, but the basket designs mean that the fat drips away from your food without losing any taste.
Healthy-eating aside, air fryers heat up more quickly and then cook in 60% of the time as your standard oven meaning that they’re cheaper to use - we’ve even done the maths for you when we explored how much it costs to run an air fryer. You can save up to £154 a year on your energy bills with Tefal Air fryers. We may be in a cost-of-living crisis, but an air fryer will help keep your bills in check.
Tefal air fryers
Out of the impressive selection of models at John Lewis & Partners, there are three Tefal machines which stand out - starting at less than £100.
Tefal Easy Fry & Grill Precision Air Fryer & Health Grill, £99 (opens in new tab)
With enough capacity for 6 people (4.2L), this machine is an easy-to-use digital air fryer with 8 handy presets. The other thing worth shouting about is the unique aluminium grill plate which creates perfect results even with that authentic grill mark finish.
Tefal FW501 EasyFry 9in1 Digital Air Fryer, Grill & Oven, £159.99 (opens in new tab)
One of the most versatile air fryers around, as the name suggests this design has 9 cooking modes from roasting and grilling to dehydrating and baking. It can even cook a rotisserie chicken (yes, really). If you want an all-in-one option this is a great option to consider.
Tefal FW201 EasyFry 3in1 Digital Air Fryer, Grill & Steamer, £199 (opens in new tab)
We reviewed this model recently and our hard-to-please testers gave it an impressive 4 stars. This isn’t just an air fryer - it can grill and steam your creations, all while being one of the quietest models we’ve tried. There’s also the Tefal App with hundreds of recipes and inspiration to get you started on your air frying journey.
Find the one for you
Whether you’re looking to upgrade your current machine or you’re dipping your toe into the air fryer world for the first time, there’s a design ready for you. Explore the full Tefal collection available at John Lewis & Partners to discover your perfect fit to get you eating healthier and keep your energy bills at a more manageable level.
