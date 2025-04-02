Aldi has launched an air fryer in 2025's biggest colour trend - and it's only £30

Fans of the all-hailed Aldi middle aisle, stop what you're doing. Aldi is launching a new £30 air fryer, and they’ve drenched it in 2025’s ‘it colour’.

If you told me you weren’t aware of pistachio shades being absolutely everywhere this year, I simply wouldn’t believe you. The fresh shade of green has dominated colour trends this year and is now making its mark on the best air fryers .

Landing in the middle aisle on Thursday (3 April), the Aldi 3.5L air fryer not only looks the part but has embraced many of the high-tech features you see on higher-end air fryers - this is everything you need to know.

Aldi Pistachio Air Fryer Air Fryer 3.5l £29.99 at Aldi Aldi's use of pistachio on their air fryer gives the appliance a fresh look that will make a splash on your kitchen worktop. Plus, it has an LED screen and eight settings comparable to similar higher-end air fryers. Retro Alternative Retro Manual Air Fryer £89 at Dunelm If you're looking for a stylish appliance, you can never go wrong with Swan. Their retro designs make for a beautiful looking air fryer that is still functional. Dual-Zone Alternative Double Basket Air Fryer 9 Litre - Sage Green £67.99 at Robert Dyas This 9L air fryer is perfect for busy households. Dual-zone air fryers are great if you need to cook more than one thing at the same time and you can cook each basket at different temperatures, and synchronise cooking time. Like Aldi, this fryer has eight settings and a LED screen.

The main thing that stands out about the Aldi 3.5L air fryer is the trending shade of green it’s been drenched in. Pistachio has cropped up everywhere this spring, from Fearne Cotton’s pistachio green shelves to Victoria Beckham’s pistachio sofa.

The Aldi 3.5L air fryer is also available in a sleek powder blue, another huge trend this year. Pistachio works wonders with most kitchen colour schemes, so you don’t have to worry about it clashing with your other appliances or kitchen cabinets.

The features of this air fryer also make it worth more than its incredibly cheap price point. Like higher-end models on the market, the Aldi 3.5L air fryer has a digital LED panel so you can select programs directly by touching the icon.

(Image credit: Aldi)

It has eight programs to choose from, a keep-warm function and even a 24-hour digital timer with a shake reminder. I’m also impressed with how the air fryer has been optimised for storage. It has cable store on the back of the device so you can tuck away loose cables (which can be a bit of an eyesore) when the air fryer is not in use.

With a 3.5L capacity, the Aldi air fryer is ideal for couples, those who live alone or are working with a small kitchen . It’s big enough to cook up to three portions of food, without taking up too much space on your side.

It’s not often a kitchen appliance looks as pretty as it is functional. Now, while I haven’t tried the Aldi 3.5L air fryer myself, Aldi’s middle aisle is known for delivering on quality. In its new pistachio shade, it could be one of the most stylish air fryers on the market.

But like all middle aisle offers, when it’s gone, it's gone - so be quick if you want to grab one of these pistachio green air fryers.