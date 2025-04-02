Aldi has launched an air fryer in 2025's biggest colour trend - and it's only £30
We're seeing this colour everywhere right now, and Aldi nails it
Fans of the all-hailed Aldi middle aisle, stop what you're doing. Aldi is launching a new £30 air fryer, and they’ve drenched it in 2025’s ‘it colour’.
If you told me you weren’t aware of pistachio shades being absolutely everywhere this year, I simply wouldn’t believe you. The fresh shade of green has dominated colour trends this year and is now making its mark on the best air fryers.
Landing in the middle aisle on Thursday (3 April), the Aldi 3.5L air fryer not only looks the part but has embraced many of the high-tech features you see on higher-end air fryers - this is everything you need to know.
Aldi Pistachio Air Fryer
Aldi's use of pistachio on their air fryer gives the appliance a fresh look that will make a splash on your kitchen worktop. Plus, it has an LED screen and eight settings comparable to similar higher-end air fryers.
Retro Alternative
If you're looking for a stylish appliance, you can never go wrong with Swan. Their retro designs make for a beautiful looking air fryer that is still functional.
Dual-Zone Alternative
This 9L air fryer is perfect for busy households. Dual-zone air fryers are great if you need to cook more than one thing at the same time and you can cook each basket at different temperatures, and synchronise cooking time. Like Aldi, this fryer has eight settings and a LED screen.
The main thing that stands out about the Aldi 3.5L air fryer is the trending shade of green it’s been drenched in. Pistachio has cropped up everywhere this spring, from Fearne Cotton’s pistachio green shelves to Victoria Beckham’s pistachio sofa.
The Aldi 3.5L air fryer is also available in a sleek powder blue, another huge trend this year. Pistachio works wonders with most kitchen colour schemes, so you don’t have to worry about it clashing with your other appliances or kitchen cabinets.
The features of this air fryer also make it worth more than its incredibly cheap price point. Like higher-end models on the market, the Aldi 3.5L air fryer has a digital LED panel so you can select programs directly by touching the icon.
It has eight programs to choose from, a keep-warm function and even a 24-hour digital timer with a shake reminder. I’m also impressed with how the air fryer has been optimised for storage. It has cable store on the back of the device so you can tuck away loose cables (which can be a bit of an eyesore) when the air fryer is not in use.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
With a 3.5L capacity, the Aldi air fryer is ideal for couples, those who live alone or are working with a small kitchen. It’s big enough to cook up to three portions of food, without taking up too much space on your side.
It’s not often a kitchen appliance looks as pretty as it is functional. Now, while I haven’t tried the Aldi 3.5L air fryer myself, Aldi’s middle aisle is known for delivering on quality. In its new pistachio shade, it could be one of the most stylish air fryers on the market.
Shop air fryer accessories
After selecting your favourite green air fryer, you'll want some accessories to optimise your cooking.
Ideal for duel-zone air fryers, this accessories set comes with racks to stack food and optimise space, air fryer liners and even a cooking time crib sheet.
Air fryers are famous for whipping up healthy meals, and this has never been easier with this healthy eating-optimised cookbook. Explore hundreds of healthy meals you can cook in under 30 minutes.
But like all middle aisle offers, when it’s gone, it's gone - so be quick if you want to grab one of these pistachio green air fryers.
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
I just bought my first home, and this £10 buy was the very first thing I bought for it to make it feel warmer and secure
If I did it all again, this would still be my very first buy
By Rebecca Knight
-
Do I need planning permission for an annexe?
Not usually, provided you don’t use it for this one reason, say experts
By Amy Reeves
-
B&M has nailed 2025's breakout garden furniture trend - it's one of the most affordable and stylish I've seen
Get the luxe look for less
By Kezia Reynolds
-
This expert-recommended £5 M&S buy will stop yellow stains on your pillows – shoppers are raving about the quality for the price
This bestselling M&S buy solves a common bedding issue, and it's only £5
By Amy Lockwood
-
I give it a week before social media is obsessed with this Addison Ross wireless bobbin lamp – the matching salt and pepper mills have already gone viral
This stunning wireless lamp is my new favourite thing
By Sara Hesikova
-
Habitat's Anthropologie bow mug alts are going viral on TikTok – grab them while you can
The bow trend is going nowhere
By Kezia Reynolds
-
7 ways to store pots and pans in a small kitchen - expert tips for clutter-free cooking
Genius ways of storing cookware in a compact kitchen
By Natasha Brinsmead
-
George Home is selling an air fryer that rivals the coveted Ninja FlexDrawer - it's getting rave reviews from shoppers
The George Home 11L Multi-Drawer Air Fryer has a five-star rating
By Kezia Reynolds
-
5 ways to organise food containers in your kitchen - for clutter-free cupboards that actually close
A ten minute task that provides so much satisfaction
By Holly Cockburn
-
Every homes editor I know owns this Joseph Joseph kitchen essential, and I've finally been persuaded to buy one too
I've never known a washing up bowl have such a cult following
By Rebecca Knight
-
'Dirty kitchens' are the luxury kitchen trend with practical appeal - here's why you need one
It's much more appealing than it sounds
By Holly Cockburn