Weighing up M&S versus John Lewis bedding? As a Sleep Editor, I've tested both brands, and this is my go-to store

To my mind, when it comes to a battle of the bedding, there are two clear high street contenders; Marks & Spencer and John Lewis.

When I first moved out of home, like many of us, my idea of where to buy bedding revolved around supermarket homeware ranges; convenient and affordable, I thought bedding was bedding, right? Why spend a fortune when I could pick up a pack of pillows in the homeware aisle whilst doing my weekly food shop?

However, fast forward a few years and my pillows were flat and unsupportive and my sheets either shrunken in the wash or bobbling badly.

Whilst affordable bedding serves a purpose, I soon learnt the wisdom in that old adage 'buy cheap, buy twice'.

So began my search for better quality bedding, and like many of us, I headed straight to good old M&S and John Lewis once my budget could stretch.

Safe to say, the quality of both brands is head and shoulders above those old supermarket purchases, but, if you're on the hunt for the best pillows or best duvet for your bed, which is better overall, Marks & Spencer bedding or John Lewis bedding?

In my experience, the quality of both brands is neck-and-neck. Both have very similar product ranges when it comes to their core bedding offering, and I've never been disappointed by either of their respective bedding ranges.

Recently, both stores have also launched some great collaborations with other brands, from the M&S x Fired Earth bedding range, to John Lewis' stocking of Piglet in Bed and floks.

The only slight difference I've observed is that, in general, John Lewis products tend to be *slightly* more expensive than M&S when it comes to their own-brand lines. It's this factor that has made M&S bedding my go-to store when kitting out my own home.

Pillows

For instance, I highly rate both brands' duck feather and down pillows. Both are made with an 85% duck feather and 15% down mix, and are Responsible Down Standard certified. However, M&S offers a two-pack for £39.50 (that's £19.75 each), whereas John Lewis offers one pillow for £22.

Marks & Spencer 2 Pack Duck Feather & Down Medium Pillows £39.50 at Marks and Spencer UK I've had these M&S pillows for over two years now, and they're still going strong. At £19.75 each, that's incredibly good value for feather and down. John Lewis Natural Duck Feather and Down Standard Pillow £22 at John Lewis In comparison, this John Lewis duck feather and down pillow is £22 for one pillow. Although if you only *need* one pillow, it could be the better buy!

Duvets

It's a similar story when it comes to both brands' bestselling duvets; easy-care synthetic duvets featuring a recycled microfibre polyester fill. The most popular 10.5 tog option starts from £29.50 for a single at M&S, whereas the 10.5 tog warmth rating at John Lewis starts from £32. An M&S double is £35 and a John Lewis double is £38.

This said, both brands do offer a slightly different range of alternative tog options, so you might prefer one brand over the other based on your warmth requirements.

Marks & Spencer Supremely Washable 10.5 Tog Duvet £29.50 at Marks and Spencer UK The M&S Supremely Washable Duvet is available in 1, 4.5, 7.5, 10.5 and 13.5 tog warmth options, plus an all-season duvet. John Lewis Synthetic Soft Touch Washable 10.5 Tog Duvet £32 at John Lewis Whereas the John Lewis Soft Touch Washable Duvet is available in a 4.5, 10.5, 13.5, or 15 tog duvets along with an all-season option.

Bed linen

When it comes to bed linen, M&S comes in more affordable again. Both brands offer a budget-friendly 180 thread count cotton duvet cover, but whereas Marks & Spencer's costs £22.50 for a double, the John Lewis version costs £30.

That said, the John Lewis ANYDAY Pure Cotton Duvet Cover does come in a wider selection of colours that feel a little more on-trend and high-end compared to the M&S shades.

M&S Pure Cotton 180 Thread Count Duvet Cover £22.50 at Marks and Spencer UK This M&S 180 thread count duvet cover is available in white, cream, silver grey, or sage green. John Lewis Pure Cotton Duvet Cover £30 at John Lewis John Lewis' 180 thread count ANYDAY range is available in white, natural, nettle green, blush pink, celeste blue, navy, and steel grey.

Ultimately, in the battle of the bedding there's very little in it. It all comes down to a few pounds saving here and there. But, in the words of one of those supermarket bedding brands I shopped at years ago, 'every little counts'.

How about you – are you team M&S or team John Lewis in the bedding stakes? Let me know in the comments!