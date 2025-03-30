George Home is selling an air fryer that rivals the coveted Ninja FlexDrawer - it's getting rave reviews from shoppers
The George Home 11L Multi-Drawer Air Fryer has a five-star rating
George Home has a new multi-drawer air fryer that could rival the Ninja FlexDrawer - and you’ll want to check it out fast, as it’s currently £30 off.
Nowadays, owning one of the best air fryers comes as naturally to a kitchen as owning a kettle. In a few short years, they’ve cemented their status as home essentials. But let’s be real, some air fryer models can be pretty pricey, which is where George Home’s multi-drawer air fryer comes in.
The George Home 11L Multi-Drawer Air Fryer is currently on sale at £58.88, down from £89, and it’s clever multi-zone design and purse-friendly price point make it a worthy alternative to the coveted Ninja FlexDrawer.
With an LED touchscreen, the George Home air fryer matches all the high-end air fryer's on looks. And if the reviews are anything to go by, it matches them on quality, too.
The best dual zone air fryers sit in many kitchens for good reason. Rather than being limited to one cooking space, you have at least two zones to tailor your cooking and ditch your oven in the process. They’re energy efficient and cook faster than a traditional oven, which I think makes the design perfect for busy families.
George Home’s multi-drawer air fryer has a whopping 11L capacity, and you can adjust your drawer based on your cooking needs. It comes with a divider so you can have two independent cooking zones or the full 11L cooking area, which you could use to roast a whole chicken.
Like more expensive models on the market, the 11L Multi-Drawer Air Fryer features a touch screen LED display, 10 cooking functions and non-stick coating for easy of cleaning. And if you are using the divider to create cooking zones, there are match and sync functions to time your meals perfectly.
‘This air fryer from ASDA caught my eye when I was looking up Ninja's very popular FlexDrawer model and I was so struck by the similarity as well as encouraged by the positive user reviews (so far!),’ says Molly Cleary, Ideal Home’s Kitchen Appliances Editor and Certified Expert for Cookware.
‘The FlexDrawer is our top-rated air fryer ever, thanks to the clever design that allows you to switch from one drawer to two drawers at will, plus it has excellent cooking power. The only downside to it is the high price (£269.99 at Ninja). In comparison, this ASDA alternative is a total steal price, so if you can't stretch to the FlexDrawer, it might be worth giving a go for the genius of the multi-zone design!'
The George Home 11L Multi-Drawer Air Fryer matches many of the features of Ninja’s FlexiDrawer. However, the Ninja FlexiDrawer is an outstanding bit of kit, which is we we awarded it five stars in our Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer Air Fryer review.
Our reviewer loved the Ninja because of it’s ability to whip up tasty (and crispy) meals very quickly. It was even able to roast a 2.2kg leg of lamb to perfection in it’s 10.4L drawer. Now we haven’t had a chance to test the George Home air fryer, but it does have a number of glowing reviews.
‘Was not sure whether to buy this, as it's just a George brand item compared to a well-known brand name... however, I've used it only a small number of times so far, it's been great to use! Handy having one big drawer, but also 2 separate drawers. The middle divider and base grill plates are sturdy,’ reads one review.
‘To be honest, it doesn't feel cheap, it feels/works like a good brand. Worth buying! Will see how it goes with future uses.’
I don’t think you’d be making an air fryer mistake by investing in the George Home 11L Multi-Drawer Air Fryer. It’s incredibly affordable and matches many of the features of higher-end brands.
All you need now is some stellar air fryer accessories to elevate your meals even further…
Utilise your air fryers cooking space with these handy racks that allow you to seperate food items, and get more in your drawer.
These handy skewers means you can whip up delicious kebabs and cook them evenly. The rack also means your chips can sit underneath, soaking up all the flavour.
