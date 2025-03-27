'Dirty kitchens' are the luxury kitchen trend with practical appeal - here's why you need one
It's much more appealing than it sounds
Every so often a new term pops up in the world of kitchens - but this time we confess, it doesn't sound very appealing. When we first heard of the 'dirty kitchen', a lust-worthy kitchen feature wasn't exactly what sprang to mind. But trust us when we say, you'll soon be striving for a dirty kitchen of your own.
As you have probably guessed, a dirty kitchen is far from a filthy, cluttered cooking space. It actually refers to what is commonly called the 'back kitchen' - a secondary space dedicated to the more unsightly kitchen tasks.
We appreciate a second kitchen is likely out of reach for most people, which is why we've asked the experts whether a dirty kitchen is really worth it, and how to revamp your utility room ideas to recreate it for less.
What is a dirty kitchen?
'The dirty kitchen is a nod to the recent trend of concealed back kitchens, where the inner workings of the kitchen, dirty dishes and messy items are stored away out of sight,' explains Al Bruce, founder of Olive & Barr.
It's essentially a secondary space which sits just off the main kitchen where you can stash any dirty dishes, store unsightly kitchenware and meal prep away from hosting and dining zones.
'As homeowners continue to spend more and more time in the kitchen, the need for the connection to be seamless between living spaces continues and clutter-free is becoming the preferred choice,' Al adds. Open-plan kitchens are increasingly popular as our homes have adapted to modern life and while this makes our kitchens much more sociable and ready for hosting, it also means keeping clutter at bay is essential.
You might be thinking that it sounds like a butlers pantry or utility room. It's true that a dirty kitchen is similar, but the difference lies in what is featured within it.
'With all the cooking (and mess) happening backstage, it means your main kitchen can shine and be an immaculate centrepiece that functions as an entertaining space, rather than a working kitchen. It’s particularly valuable in open-plan layouts, where the main kitchen is always visible,' Richard Davonport, managing director at Davonport.
'A back kitchen can serve a variety of functions—from extra prep and cooking space to doubling as a utility or laundry room, or simply offering additional storage. Whatever the purpose, it will often centre on food prep and cooking and so to get the best out of your back kitchen, you’ll need to make sure it features a large sink, a fridge, cooking and prep space.'
How to make a dirty kitchen work in your home
A dirty kitchen won't be the right decision for everyone. If it includes all of the features above it could set you back a pretty penny - particularly if you want it to match the style and quality of your main kitchen.
There's also the issue of space. Most of us have small kitchens to begin with, so creating a second space with enough room to move around in is out of the question. However, there are still ways to bring the idea of a dirty kitchen into your space.
If you already have a utility room, it's the perfect opportunity to turn it into a cooking space as well as a cleaning zone.
A utility room often features a sink and washing appliances, but consider taking this one step further by adding in a smaller sized oven or even a microwave with cooking functionality. A kettle and airfryer also make great additions, allowing you to use it as a functioning kitchen. While utility rooms are useful for laundry, gardening supplies and storing outdoor gear, adding in the cooking features means you can get double the use out of the area throughout the whole year.
Dirty kitchen essentials
A dirty kitchen is the best place to store your bin, keeping mess and odours away from your main space. I own this Joseph Joseph one and love how it easily separates recycling.
The dirty kitchen is the best place to house all of your small appliances. The Our Place Wonder Oven has the added bonus of being stylish and available in multiple colours.
Are you tempted to add a dirty kitchen to your home?
