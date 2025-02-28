This is the mini food chopper I've been recommending to everyone I know - it's a gamechanger and on sale for under £30
Meal prep has never been faster
Have you ever wondered who invented the garlic press? We hadn't until we were introduced to the iconic Swiss kitchen brand Zyliss. Known for the engineer-driven gadgets that make cooking super simple, their latest food chopper, the Zick-Zick 2, is a game-changer for dicing up vegetables with virtually no effort required.
As avid lovers of kitchenware, the Ideal Home team has tested their fair share of the best mini choppers and the best food processors, so when something wows us, you know it's genuinely good. I tested the Zick Zick out with our Kitchen Appliances Editor, Molly Cleary, on a whole manner of vegetables, and both of us were seriously impressed.
Its biggest selling point is that the bottom is removable so it can be used straight on a chopping board - plus, it's now on sale at Amazon for under £30.
This manual food chopper is the perfect size for stashing in a cupboard or deep drawer next to your food prep zone. It's dishwasher friendly too, so you don't even need to worry about the faff of washing the blades by hand.
Why the Zyliss Zick Zick 2 is my new favourite kitchen essential
At £30 the Zick Zick 2 is more expensive than other mini choppers like the Salter press chopper that we've reviewed and loved in the past, so what's the appeal?
Most mini food choppers, the Salter version included, have a sealed bottom which means the food is kept contained in a pot. This can be handy for separating your food prep without dirtying different bowls, but it also means you have to faff around with ensuring your vegetables fit into the small compartment.
The Zick Zick, on the other hand, has a removable base, meaning you can choose to keep it contained within the chopper or use it straight on your chopping board. Considering you already have to pre-cut food to some extent before using a mini food chopper, being able to dice it straight onto the board is a major time saver.
There are also other food choppers that use a cord-pull mechanism, like this one from Salter available on Amazon, to trigger the blade, which can be a little fiddly. The Zick Zick has a push-down mechanism, which is much easier to put your weight behind, particularly when using it flat on a chopping board and worktop.
Not only is this handy for getting out any frustration, but it also makes it faster. I tried it on a carrot, and after pre-cutting it into a couple of cubes, the Zick Zick finely diced it in just three strong pushes.
Whether chopped dense bean salad recipes have been following you around on social media or you regularly cook recipes like spag bol for your family, having a device that takes the legwork out of chopping is a total game changer.
It's safe to say that we don't want endless kitchen gadgets cluttering up our cupboards and drawers, so being considered with purchases is key. Particularly in small kitchens (like my own), everything that takes up space should also be used regularly, and this food chopper certainly makes the cut.
I only cook for one, and the Zick-Zick is already a significant time saver, so it's bound to make a substantial difference to your food preparation when cooking for larger groups. Priced under £30, with no batteries or charger required and dishwasher safe - what's not to love? Stay tuned, as the Zyliss Zick Zick 3 is set to launch later this year...
