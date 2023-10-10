LIVE: I test air fryers for a living – these are the Prime Day Air Fryer deals you should shop now

Looking for air fryer deals to shop this Prime Big Deals Day? You've come to the right place, as we're rounding up all of the deals that are actually worth buying from Amazon over the event.

Prime Big Deals Day is a shopping event exclusive to Prime members (but don't worry, anyone can sign up for a free trial), enabling you to access deals across the site. Air fryers are one area currently enjoying big discounts, and we're rounding them all up below.

We know which appliances to invest in (and which to avoid) because we've been testing the best air fryers for over two years now. With reviews of Ninja, Instant, Lakeland and Tower air fryers to name just a few, we're well-placed to direct you to worthwhile deals.

So, get stuck into all of the Prime Big Deals Day air fryers that we've found below, and look out for where we've signposted the models we've reviewed so that you can learn more before you buy. Our top pick right now? The Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer at the best price we've seen it, at just £159.99 on Amazon.

What to shop

Best Amazon Prime Day Air Fryer deals overall

Ninja Foodi MAX Dual Zone Digital Air Fryer | was £219.99 , now £159.99 at Amazon

It's been a year since this air fryer hit the big time, but it's still at the top of a lot of people's wishlists. We can see why after our review, with this being the air fryer to upgrade to if you're in the market for a new one.

Instant Vortex Plus VersaZone | was £199.99 , now £139.32 at Amazon

We've been raving about this air fryer recently, and for good reason, as it's revolutionary. Part of a new generation of air fryers, it allows you to cook in one mega-drawer or two separate ones. And it's on sale!

Tower T17088 9L Dual Basket Vortx Air Fryer | was £139.99 , now £99.00 at Amazon

We love Tower air fryers at Ideal Home, including its single drawer and large capacity model. We've tested this air fryer and can confirm it's a great bargain buy if you want a two-drawer model.

Amazon Prime Day Ninja air fryer deals

Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 Rapid Cooker, Air Fryer and Multi Cooker | was £249.99 , now £139.99 at Amazon

You might just be looking for an air fryer today, but why not go one better? The Ninja Speedi can air fry and perform nine (!) other functions. I've tried it for a few months, and the 15 minute meals setting is fantastic.

Ninja Air Fryer MAX AF160UK | was £169.99 , now £129.99 at Ninja

Ninja is running a counter sale over on it's website today, where you can nab the smallest, and least expensive air fryer from its range for £40 less. We gave it a perfect 5 star rating when we tried it.

Amazon Prime Day dual zone air fryer deals

Lakeland Dual Basket Air Fryer | was £129.99 , now £99.99 at Amazon

Our expert reviewer recently tried this air fryer and thought it was the perfect bargain two-drawer air fryer. You can cook two different foods at two different temperatures in it, and it has viewing windows.

Tower, T17099, Vortx 5.2L & 3.3L Eco Dual Drawer Air Fryer | was £159.99 , now £108.99 at Amazon

Another favourite that we tried and tested at our dedicated facility, this air fryer has one larger zone and one smaller one. It's perfect for everyday family meals, and now just over £100.

Amazon Prime Day air fryer deals under £100

COSORI Lite Air Fryer | was £99.99 now £84.99 at Amazon

This is an air fryer with plenty of accolades, earning the top spot in our best small air fryers guide and the second spot in our guide to air fryers under £100. And now it's even at a better price, and available in excellent pastel colours.