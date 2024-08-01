Ideal Home Living Room Award winners 2024 – celebrating the brands and products that get our seal of approval

If you're anything like us, you spend a lot of time in your living space. Our living rooms are the place we gather with friends and family to relax and unwind. They often have to meet a huge range of needs and uses, from playrooms to workspaces, so getting the design right is vital.

Our love for living rooms here at Ideal Home means that judging our annual Ideal Home Living Room Awards is something we always look forward to. We get celebrate the brands and products that we think are worthy of shouting about. This year was no different, with designs and innovations from some of our favourite brands, and plenty of stand-out ideas to add to our living room inspiration boards.

Find out who the Ideal Home Living Room Award winners are..

Whether it's the best sofa, brilliant solutions for sustainability or the best TV, Ideal Home's expert judges whittled down the brilliant entries to select the ones they rate above all the rest for living spaces.

Best sofa winner: Sofa.com

(Image credit: Sofa.com)

Sofa.com's Ren modular sofa is a real crowd-pleaser, and Amy Lockwood, Ideal Home's resident sofa expert who has tested dozens of sofas agrees. 'I’m a big fan of modular sofas as they allow you to create a seating layout that’s bespoke to your space and needs,' she says. 'I also love that Ren's chaise module offers hidden storage for unsightly remotes. Plus, Sofa.com always offers such a great range of upholstery, with this sofa available in over 70 colour and fabric options.'

Deputy Editor Ginevra Benedetti was also impressed with the style and comfort offered by Ren. 'The low profile design means that the back and arms don’t take up any more space than they have to, so you can still have a super deep and comfy seat in a smaller room,' she says.

Highly commended: Lozenge sofa from John Lewis & Partners; Sofology's Fitzrovia

Best storage winner: Sharps

(Image credit: Sharps)

Sharps has given its brilliant range of fitted furniture an extra design edge with the introduction of slatted feature panels. A built-in media wall is a real gamechanger in a living room – offering a smart storage solution that will banish clutter. The new slatted panels can be built directly into the fitted furniture, to create a contemporary focal point.

'A whole wall of fitted furniture is a brilliant storage solution but can sometimes feel a little sterile in a living room,' says Amy. 'Sharps’ Slatted Feature Panels are a great way to bring character into a living space, and instantly elevate fitted storage to a new level.'

One Small Step for Sustainability Winner: King Living

(Image credit: King Living)

Longevity is at the heart of the ethos and design of King Living's collection, with a commitment to actively work to reduce consumption of fast furniture. 'From the tough steel frame to the fact the modular design means you can add or subtract seats and rearrange the units to your heart’s content, to the replaceable covers, a King Living sofa is an investment that really can be with you for life,' says Amy.

'I recently visited the King Living showroom and got to see in person how brilliantly versatile the products are,' says Editor-in-Chief Heather. 'The modular designs can be easily adapted as your needs change, reducing the need to replace your sofa in the future, and the covers are completely removable to allow them to be washed (or swapped for new covers if needed). Extending the sofas' life cycle is key, with a complete refurbishment, repair and recovering service.'

Best paint winner: Craig & Rose

(Image credit: Craig & Rose)

How gorgeous is Lucienne Olive from Craig & Rose? The judges fell in love, making this shade the winner in the best paint category. 'I’m a sucker for a green wall, which is just as well seeing as green is everywhere in interiors at the moment,' says Ginevra. 'This shade manages to straddle that lust for green with a grounded neutral base so it’s the perfect shade for those who might not normally go for a great deal of colour on their walls.'

Lucienne Olive comes in three finishes – Chalky Emulsion, Eggshell and Gloss. ‘Green is enjoying a moment right now – its link to nature brings a grounding and soothing feel,' says Heather. 'This rich, forest-inspired olive shade will act as an earthy neutral, which makes it an easy way to add colour to your home, whatever your style. Whether paired with chalky whites or vibrant accents, Lucienne Olive deliver.'

Best wallpaper winner: John Lewis

(Image credit: John Lewis & Partners)

New this season, John Lewis & Partner's Nyra print was created by in-house designer, Anya Gomulski, inspired by traditional Indian block prints. 'This is one of my favourite wallpapers in recent years (and I’ve seen A LOT),' says Ginevra. 'Close up it looks like a trellis fan print, from afar it takes on the undulating look of a graphic wave. I adore how there’s a matching fabric and even made to measure blinds, too.'

The matching fabric and blinds caught Content Editor Amy Lockwood's eye, too. 'This design is a great way to add interest to living room walls without overwhelming a space, and the coordinating furnishing fabric and window dressings means you can pattern drench a room for full effect,' she says.

Highly commended: Capricorn mural wallpaper from Little Greene

Best armchair winner: MADE

(Image credit: MADE)

Great seating options are a must in any living space, and the judges were on the lookout for something different in the Best Armchair category. 'Curvy, statement chairs are huge at the moment and Made is making some of the best on the market, so it’s no surprise that the Thea chair topped our list. For such a striking design, you’d expect the price to be far higher - proving you can embrace the ‘quiet luxe’ trend without spending a fortune,' says Deputy Editor Ginevra.

Best window dressings winner: Blings 2go

(Image credit: Blinds 2go)

Blinds 2go's no-drill roller blinds allow you to update your windows in seconds with the innovative Twist2Go system. Fitting is simple – slot your blind into the window and with a twist of a discreet wheel the blind is fitted and locked in place. 'Changing up your window dressings is a really great way of refreshing your space, and this slot and twist mechanism makes it simple and stress free,' says Editor-in-Chief Heather.

Amy agrees. 'Any blind that doesn’t involve messing around with a drill is a winner in my book, and it also makes the Twist2Go the perfect solution for rental properties. Plus if you change your decor, swapping out your window dressing has never been easier.'

Best carpet winner: Cormar Carpets

(Image credit: Cormar)

'I would always go with a neutral-coloured flooring and I think Cormar's Malabar Two Fold range strikes just the right balance of texture and interest, and comes in some great understated colourways. Wool is also a more sustainable choice and offers great warmth underfoot, so potentially means cutting down on heating bills!' says Amy.

With both weaved and rib options, this carpet would suit any home. 'If you’re looking for a good way to update your living room, you can’t go wrong with this classic carpet,' says Ginevra. 'Hard wearing and durable, as well as insulating and sustainable, it comes in a wide range of neutrals and you can easily change up the look of your flooring by layering up rugs for some colour. Plus it’s relatively affordable too, which is extremely welcome when you’re working to a budget.'

Highly commended: Alternative Flooring Quirky Curiosity Aamina carpet

Best hard flooring winner: The Floor Room

(Image credit: The Floor Room)

The Floor Room’s COREtec Naturals Acorn Herringbone Luxury Vinyl Flooring is a brilliant option for living spaces. Offering the strength and durability of luxury vinyl (waterproof, pet proof and wear proof!) it has the look and feel of wood to add warmth and a timeless designer-style herringbone pattern to floors.

'For the parquet look without the price tag, you can’t go wrong with this flooring. It features a cork backing which helps with heat retention and sound proofing, too,' says Ideal Home's Deputy Editor Ginevra.

Best scent winner: Marks & Spencer

(Image credit: Marks & Spencer)

Launched in autumn last year, M&S's Apothecary Warmth 3 Wick Candle was an instant bestseller. Formulated with notes of earthy cedar wood and cinnamon leaf for a fresh floral finish, this soft and spicy scent works to boost energy levels and bring about an elevated mood.

'I’m a huge fan of M&S’ Apothecary range and this sophisticated scent is a new favourite in my home,' says Ginevra. 'Channeling a high-end Aesop vibe at a price we can all afford, I love how you can buy refills for the candle, too.'

Highly commended: Yankee Candle Amber & Sandalwood Signature Large Jar

Best speakers winner: Sonos

(Image credit: Sonos)

The judging panel welcomed guest judge and all-round home tech guru, Millie Fender, Senior Homes Editor on Tom's Guide when they judged the best speaker and best TV categories. When it came to speakers, it was the Sonos Era 300 that stole the show.

'The Sonos Era 300 delivers a convincing focus on sustainability without compromising on the exceptional clarity we expect from Sonos. When we put it to the test we were wowed by its immersive spatial audio and ease of use,' says Millie.

Ideal Home's resident tech expert Ginevra agrees. 'Sonos speakers deliver unparalleled sound and this new addition to the collection offers spacial audio, which is the brand's take on surround sound - no mean feat in such a compact package. Add to that the fact that - if you have another Sonos speaker - you can link it up for multi-room sound - makes it a clear winner,' she says.

Highly commended: Samsung Music Frame customisable speaker

Best TV winner: Samsung

(Image credit: Samsung)

The Frame TV from Samsung has been created to transform a space at the touch of a button. Designed to look just like a picture frame, it becomes a piece of wall art when the TV is turned off, so that it can blend in with your living room decor.

'I've seen The Frame in action a number of times, and it never fails to wow me with its no-glare matte coating and seemingly endless image options,' says Millie Fender. 'When Tom's Guide tested The Frame we were struck by how painless it is to set up and use - an impressive feat for such a high-tech lifestyle TV. It's right at the top of my 2024 wishlist - a quality piece of tech that doesn't cut corners when it comes to style.'

Living room retailer of the year: Furniture Village

(Image credit: Furniture Village)

Furniture Village was the judge's unanimous choice to win Retailer of the Year. With 55 stores offering a great range of furniture at affordable prices, the company has also been committed to creating a high-performing customer contact centre and offering excellent customer service at every point.

'Furniture is a big investment, and most of us would rather see items in person before we commit to a significant spend. Furniture Village is now one of the few retailers with physical bricks and mortar stores in wide range of locations across the country, making it one of the most accessible places to shop for dining, bedroom, and living room furniture,' says Amy Lockwood.

The Judges

Heather Young Editor in Chief, Ideal Home Heather has worked on Ideal Home for over 16 years. and has decorated many a living space. The living room in her current room is painted black, and has a huge modular sofa, which is Heather's favourite place to relax.

Ginevra Benedetti Deputy Editor, Ideal Home Ginevra Benedetti has been the Deputy Editor of Ideal Home magazine since 2021, having first joined the team in 2011.

Amy Lockwood Ecommerce Editor, Ideal Home Amy has overseen some of Ideal Home's key furniture buying guides since joining the team in 2022, including best sofa.

Congratulations to all the winners in our Living Room Awards 2024. We were bowled over by all the amazing entries, and can't wait to see what next year brings!