As an interior stylist, this is how I make blankets look chic in a living room - all the tricks of the trade
Fed up of messy blankets strewn on the sofa? Try these styling ideas instead…
Autumn time is upon us and with that comes the need to cosy up and hunker down. There's nothing more comforting than nights spent in, cosied up in the living room with a blanket and a mug of hot chocolate. Especially, if it's with one of the new heated blankets that are out this year. But what do you do with those blankets when you're not using them?
It can be annoying to keep putting them away in a cupboard if you're going to have to take them out every night – and so keeping them close by seems sensible.
As a stylist I often get asked how to display blankets and throws – how do we get them to look just the 'right' amount of rumpled in images, and what's the trick for folding them? There's no real wizardry to it, but I do have some little nuggets of advice, which I'll share with you below.
So, get comfortable and prepare to learn how to make your blankets look good, no matter how often they're in use…
1. Display on a ladder
Towel ladders aren't just for the bathroom – use one in the living room to store blankets and you'll ensure they're close by when you need to take them. Ladders work well in small spaces as they take up very little footprint – and they make a nice display when blankets are folded neatly over the rungs.
When I'm styling these for a shoot, I usually start with the largest of blankets first, and then put a smaller one on the rung (or two rungs) above. That goes for patterned blankets too. Start with a plain, and then put a patterned one on top.
I also try to make sure the blankets aren't all in a symmetrical line – if you place one slightly to the left and the one 'on top' to the centre-right, it gives it a more relaxed look. And, lastly, make sure your blankets aren't so low they're trailing on the floor – halfway up is usually a good place to start.
2. Layer under cushions
Whether you want to hide some marks on an old sofa or simply don't have the room to store lots of blankets, layering them neatly on top of each other like this can create a really cosy feel. You'll want to fold them lengthways, and ensure any tassles are at the bottom, before placing on your sofa.
Start with one laid to the left of the centre, and one on the right, then add one or two more on top in the middle, before placing cushions on top. The trick here is to make sure the colours of your blankets all work well together and mix plain and patterned designs together.
3. Store in a basket
Having a storage basket to the side of your sofa is ideal for keeping extra blankets to hand and within easy reach. I usually style these in two different ways: firstly, by rolling them and storing them vertically within the basket, or secondly, by folding loosely, placing in the basket and then hanging a corner of the blanket over the side of the basket, for that loosely draped effect.
If you have children's (or pet) toys that you store in a basket, placing a blanket over the top is also a good way to disguise them. Plus it's easy to put the blankets back in the basket after each time you've used one.
4. Fold under a coffee table
It's not just books and vases you can add to coffee tables – blankets can work on them too as long as they're folded neatly. When you have a table with a shelf underneath, like this one, it's easy to pull out a blanket from underneath, and footstools and pouffes can look nice styled with a pile of folded blankets on top.
Folding chunky blankets can be tricky, though, so if you're looking for a good folding hack, I recently discovered this video that shows you how to fold a blanket into a neat little parcel so that it won't unfold.
5. Style on a sofa
If you'd rather keep your blanket out on your sofa than store it away, you'll want to make sure it's looking it's best. That means displaying it artfully, with any tassels or pompoms on show.
If you take your blanket and pinch it from the centre, you can often then drape it onto your sofa or chair easily so that it doesn't take up too much room. Then just place a cushion or two over the back edge. Alternatively, make a triangle shape with your blanket and use that to spread over one seat of your sofa, or over an arm.
If you prefer a more formal look, fold lengthways instead, making sure that the corners line up for an extra-neat effect.
Of course, there's no real right or wrong to blanket styling – but hopefully these tips have given you some idea as to how you can store them in-between use.
Laurie Davidson is a professional stylist, writer and content creator, who lives and breathes interiors. Having worked for some of the UK’s leading interior magazines, styled homes up and down the country and produced sets for TV shows, adverts and top brands, it’s safe to say Laurie has had a pretty exciting career. Find her on Instagram at @lifeofaninteriorstylist or over at lauriedavidson.co.uk
