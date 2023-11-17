Lakeland's bestselling heated throws have some seriously good Black Friday discounts

If you're starting to feel the winter chill creep over the windowsill into your home, then these Lakeland heated blanket deals will be music to your ears.

Listed in our best electric blankets guide, we highly rate these bestselling Lakeland heated blankets that you can hunker down on the sofa with, or warm up in bed with. Unlike a standard throw, these will stretch your budget a bit more, but the good news is that Lakeland has already kicked off its Black Friday sale, and these warming essentials are in it as one of their best Black Friday deals.

While Black Friday certainly divides opinion, there’s no denying that it can be a great opportunity to snap up an item you’ve needed, wanted, or lusted after for a while at a discounted price. But allow us to introduce you to one of the most tempting deals we’ve seen so far -the brilliant deals on Lakeland’s popular heated throws.

Lakeland heated throws Black Friday deals

If you’ve been debating treating yourself to a heated throw, now might just be the perfect time to do so. Almost all of Lakeland’s heated throws currently have early Black Friday deals, meaning they're at their most affordable price in some time. In fact, many of the throws have savings of up to £50.

Be warned that, because these are Black Friday deals, they may not be around forever. What we will say is that if a heated throw is on your wish-list, these discounts from Lakeland are a great way to bag yourself a quality pick at a reduced price.