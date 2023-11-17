Lakeland's bestselling heated throws have some seriously good Black Friday discounts
If you're feeling the chill at home, now is the time to snap them up!
If you're starting to feel the winter chill creep over the windowsill into your home, then these Lakeland heated blanket deals will be music to your ears.
Listed in our best electric blankets guide, we highly rate these bestselling Lakeland heated blankets that you can hunker down on the sofa with, or warm up in bed with. Unlike a standard throw, these will stretch your budget a bit more, but the good news is that Lakeland has already kicked off its Black Friday sale, and these warming essentials are in it as one of their best Black Friday deals.
While Black Friday certainly divides opinion, there’s no denying that it can be a great opportunity to snap up an item you’ve needed, wanted, or lusted after for a while at a discounted price. But allow us to introduce you to one of the most tempting deals we’ve seen so far -the brilliant deals on Lakeland’s popular heated throws.
Lakeland heated throws Black Friday deals
If you’ve been debating treating yourself to a heated throw, now might just be the perfect time to do so. Almost all of Lakeland’s heated throws currently have early Black Friday deals, meaning they're at their most affordable price in some time. In fact, many of the throws have savings of up to £50.
The luxurious-looking Lakeland Faux Fur Heated Throw is currently discounted by £48, selling for £71.99. With a choice of 9 heat settings and 9 timer settings, you can have this one as toasty and warm as you want, for as long as you want. And when you don’t fancy having the heat on, it’s guaranteed to keep you warm anyway, given that it’s made of faux fur.
The Lakeland Sherpa Electric Heated Throw comes in grey and teal, and is a bestseller. it’s got a Black Friday deal that’s offering shoppers £36 off, meaning it’s available for £53.99 rather than £89.99. Not only does this one also have 9 heat and time settings, but it’s also machine washable.
This is the heated blanket you want when working from home. Not only does it have sleeves, but there is a little foot pouch too! The Lakeland heated blanket Friday deal means it's been reduced by £40 to £59.99. Snuggle up warmly this December.
Another bestseller from the brand, this thick, fleecy heated throw is oh-so-soft, and ideal for snuggling up on the sofa at the end of a long day. It’s also got a handy overheating protection function, so you won’t ever get too hot underneath it. At the moment, it’s got £28 off of its sale price, available for just £41.99 - making it the most affordable heated blanket Lakeland sell.
This immensely popular option is discounted from £99.99 to £59.99, saving you £40. The soft, comforting embossed fabric both looks stylish and feels lovely, and you can flip it around to reveal either the white side or the grey side, depending on which matches your decor best.
If you want a throw with a jolt of colour, this mustard heated blanket is ideal. It comes with 6 heat settings, and is currently reduced in price by £20 to £74.99. Not as big a saving as the other options, but it might be the comprise to opt for this colourway.
Be warned that, because these are Black Friday deals, they may not be around forever. What we will say is that if a heated throw is on your wish-list, these discounts from Lakeland are a great way to bag yourself a quality pick at a reduced price.
