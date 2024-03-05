The 6 things that every stylish mid-century living room has in common, according to an interior stylist

If you've been to any vintage fair or high street furniture store this year you will be aware the mid-century style is having a huge resurgence. Around the country, we're rediscovery the timeless style of Ercol furniture and embracing primary colours in our homes again.

There is a careful balance to nailing mid-century living room ideas in a fresh and modern way. You don't want your home to accidentally look like a carbon copy of a Mad Men film set.

To help you get the look right we enlisted the help of our interior styling expert Laurie Davidson. Laurie lives and breathes interiors, styling homes for magazine shoots and sets for TV shows. She has seen her fair share of spins on the mid-century modern trend and has distilled the key ingredients into a foolproof mid-century living room recipe for getting the look.

1. Abstract artwork

(Image credit: Furniture Village)

Think bold geometrics and blocks of colour on large artworks to create this look. Pattern stole its influences from the playful abstract expressionist art of the 1950s and 1960s, so go for one large graphic piece rather than lots of smaller frames.

2. Statement lighting

Mushroom lamp, £65 at John Lewis (Image credit: John Lewis)

Nothing gives your living room that finishing touch more than a statement living room lighting idea, whether you opt for a sculpted metallic design, a grandiose chandelier or something more unusual. Globe, sputnik and retro-shaped pendants lend themselves well to this era, too. A floor lamp in a similar design will add to the look.

3. Wood furniture

(Image credit: Ercol)

Mid-century style is known for its beautifully sculpted modern lines, with warm, inviting furniture pieces in rich wood shades, often with tapered legs. Think simple and unfussy when it comes to shape, and opt for durable furniture in woods such as cherry, maple, teak and beech.

4. Timber panelling

(Image credit: Future PLC/Tim Young)

Characterised by architectural details and furnishings that spanned the decade between the 1930s and 1970s, mid-century design also showcased the use of organic materials, which meant that timber wall panelling was often used.

5. Modular storage

(Image credit: Future PLC)

While wood was very much the material of choice for furniture in the mid-century, the overall style was uncluttered and minimal, making living room storage ideas a key ingredient. In a living room, modular shelving systems like this piece are a great example, while sideboards and cabinets, again with tapered legs and sliding doors, work equally well.

6. Colour palette

(Image credit: Future PLC)

Primary colour palettes were popular during this era and subtle shades of red, yellow and blue took precedence, with darker colours coming into play later on. If you’re using a bold shade on your walls, such as this deep forest green, you may want to opt for furniture with a lighter wood to balance the look.

For the finishing touch all you need is to sit back and relax with a martini in one hand, and listening to a new/old record.