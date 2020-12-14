We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Totally chic and ultra modern, grey has become the colour of the decade to decorate with right now especially in living rooms. Why? Because it makes the perfect contemporary neutral. It will provide the ideal backdrop to creating a grey living room scheme you’ll love whatever your taste.

Versatile grey has many shades to redefine a space; for instance, the palest of shades can form a light, bright base for key furniture pieces to stand out, or a deeper more dramatic shade can form a focal point for you to work around, from confident charcoal to cool pebble the palette encompasses a wide spectrum of useable tones.

Being a neutral grey works with almost any secondary colour, especially bright colours as they jump out against their aloof partner with zing.

One such shade is yellow the ultimate mood booster; with a mellow undertone it is cheerful without being too in-your-face or in its boldest form will give rooms confidence and freshness. When teamed together, yellow and grey are a match made in heaven as the pair work in harmony.

Yellow and grey living room ideas

Calming grey tones down the strength of yellow and in return the uplifting, sunny shade gives grey a personality and strength it wouldn’t have on its own. Grey and yellow living room colour schemes can be worked to many tastes and styles, for instance pretty primrose and grey can add a twist to traditional floral wallpaper in country rooms, also with connection to the industrial trend cement and charcoal shades become even more dramatic and contemporary with warm mustard. Or, if you are after a more traditional style you can’t go wrong with sophisticated old gold teamed with soothing ash.

From playful, zingy looks to a more classic approach take a look at our gallery of the latest yellow and grey living room ideas that are brimming with personality and style.

1. Create a coloured focal point

As yellow stands out so well against grey you can use the uplifting colour to make a fabulous focal point. Here, a traditional wood fire surround has been given a super modern twist with coat of buttercup yellow. The results not only fill the room with energy but pulls the classic style up-to-date. White furniture balances the room look while monochrome art makes a smart and sophisticated finish.

2. Make it subtle with diluted shades

In it’s palest forms grey and yellow makes a illuminating ambience that is super crisp and light. Start with a soft wallpapered backdrop with subtle pattern and choose white comfortable seating then add gentle character with pleasing lemon fabrics and accessories.

This diluted palette needs added depth so layer up tones of the same shade as seen here with painted slate grey coffee tables, smoked glassware or even an almost black book shelf.

3. Create a contrast with dark hues

Give the colour pairing real pizazz by contrast with dark and light shades of the two tones. Charcoal grey is a hugely popular choice for brave decorating choices right now. Add a more mellow yellow to take the edge off the saturated element. The beauty of a faded lemon shade by natural light, such as these curtains is that they add a soft glow when the light is shining through them, like a little ray of sunshine.

4. Inject colourful patterns

Team cool grey and geometrics with primrose yellow for a vintage look with a modern twist. Keep the scheme contemporary cool with a backdrop of grey walls and furniture, then add warmth with hints of yellow in geometric prints and accessories. Wood cube tables and copper details complement the retro vibe.

5. Soften the look with flowers

The perfect balance of primrose yellow and cool lead grey creates a harmonious and relaxed feel that’s perfect for a country living room. Add in warming wood accessories to keep the room rustic and cosy. Break up a pretty floral wallpaper with a central grey painted chimney breast to balance the scheme.

6. Encourage the combination to feel contemporary

Create contemporary cool by keeping the backdrop simple with pale grey walls and let the furniture do the talking. A modular, mustard yellow sofa instantly livens up the scheme which is then enhanced with an array of interesting and strong shapes. Above the sofa, a display of geometric shelving painted with pops of yellow makes a stunning statement while dark charcoal accessories drama and depth.

7. Introduce uniformed pattern