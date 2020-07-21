Trending:

Mrs Hinch reveals the secret product she uses to get her cleaning cloths looking brand new

This is one you'll want to add to the cleaning cupboard
Rebecca Knight Rebecca Knight
    • Mrs Hinch has revealed her secret cloth cleaning hack, using Ace for Whites laundry bleach to keep her Minky looking brand and new working for effectively for longer.

    Cleaning cloths can easily become a sea of grime and germs. However, with regular washes cleaning cloths and sponges will not only be more effective but last longer too.

    Image credit: Ian West/PA Archive/PA Images

    This is something cleaning guru Mrs Hinch, aka Sophie Hinchcliffe, knows all about. On her Instagram stories, she revealed that rather than throwing her beloved Minky away after it gets a bit mucky she’ll give it a good wash.

    However, the clean-fluencer has a secret product up her sleeve to get cleaning cloths like the Minky anti-bacterial cleaning pad, looking good as new – Ace for Whites Laundry Bleach.

    ‘So this morning I needed to clean my kitchen Minky! Look at him!’ she wrote on her Instagram stories – showing a picture of the grubby cloth in question. ‘What do I do? I leave mine in ace for whites for a few hours.’

    My Hinchers.. I’m not sure if you would have had a chance to watch my story yet.. but if not.. Surprise 🎉🙊🎉 Now I know a lot of you have noticed that I’ve been going into London quite a bit lately, and that’s because I’ve been working on something very special with Penguin which I’m SO excited about. I now have my own book! Me! Soph! Mrs Hinch!! What the! I can’t even believe it! I never dreamed that I’d have my own book one day Hinchers, and here it is! I’m so nervous and excited all at the same time because I’ve worked so hard on it, and I hope you’ll all love it as much as I do.. I get a lot of questions about me and my life and this book covers it all. From everything you need to know about all things Hinching to chapters dedicated to everything you could ever possibly want to know about Mrs Hinch.. I’ve put a lot of me into this book and I hope you enjoy it! I want to say the biggest thank you to all of you my Hinchers, because without you, this wouldn’t even have been possible! My book releases on the 4th April 2019 but is available for preorder now, and the link is in my bio. Please tag me in your preorders Hinchers! I would love to share the love on my stories! And of course there will be a book tour! I’m so excited to meet you all! All the best #hinchyourselfhappy ❤️

    Mrs Hinch demonstrated how she fills up a plastic bowl with Ace for Whites stain remover. Before leaving the cleaning cloth to soak in it. After a few hours, Mrs Hinch squeezed the cleaning pad and showed that all the stains had disappeared before rinsing with cold water.

    ‘Back from the garden centre and LOOK… Good as new! I need to rinse him with water too!’ she wrote.

    Mrs-Hinch-cleaning-cloth-hack-1

    Mrs Hinch’s secret weapon Ace for Whites costs £4.99 and is available to purchase from Amazon.

    Buy now: Ace for Whites, £4.99, Amazon

    It is usually used as a laundry bleach designed to keep white laundry crisp and bright. However, as Mrs Hinch has shown it can work a treat for washing cleaning cloths too.

    The product is bleach so if you do try out Mrs Hinches cloth cleaning hack be sure to wear gloves to protect your hands.

    Are your cleaning cloths in need of a good clean?

