I’ve been using Lakeland’s new £5 mini mop as a shower squeegee, window cleaner and damp duster — it’s the ultimate multi-purpose cleaning tool

In the latest episode of ‘mini-cleaning-tools-I-didn’t-know-I-needed,’ Lakeland has released a new £4.99 Mini Window Mop - and after using it for the past week, I can safely say that it’s worth every penny. And like many of the other best mops out there, this one can be used on so much more than just your floors.

Yes, hot off the heels of the TWICE sell-out Lakeland 3-in-1 Mini Vacuum that has changed the crumb-cleaning game in my house, this new mini addition can clean windows, mirrors, shower screens and cars and has a built-in mechanism to wring out excess water. It even has a handy loop to hang it up for space-saving storage. My verdict? For under £5, you just can’t go wrong.

Lakeland Mini Window Mop £4.99 at Lakeland Unlike a full-size mop, this mini mop is perfect for smaller cleaning tasks - and at just £4.99, it's a real bargain. You can also buy a 2-pack of spare mop heads while you're at it, too.

As you can probably guess from the name, the Lakeland Mini Window Mop is, first and foremost, a mop to clean windows inside and outside or even in your car - and not just when you’re actively cleaning them, either. Made with a PVA sponge head designed to slurp up all kinds of moisture on your windows, it’s also ideal for getting rid of condensation.

With a soft sponge head and an onboard wringing mechanism, it also offers a hands-free cleaning option when you don’t want to get your hands wet. But it’s also so much more than just a window mop.

(Image credit: Lakeland)

After getting my hands on it, I, of course, first tested it out on my windows - pairing it with this Miniml Eco White Vinegar Cleaning Lemon Scented from Amazon to get them sparkling clean. As it’s so lightweight, it was so easy to use, and the mop head was absorbent enough to offer a streak-free finish.

But I also wanted to see if it could replace the OXO Good Grips Window & Shower Squeegee I use in my shower, and I was pleasantly surprised that it was just as effective.

In fact, the only real difference between them was the fact that the mop doesn’t offer the tell-tale screeching sound a squeegee makes as you pull it down the glass (a positive or negative depending on your stance on the matter).

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Future PLC/Lauren Bradbury) (Image credit: Future PLC/Lauren Bradbury) (Image credit: Future PLC/Lauren Bradbury) (Image credit: Future PLC/Lauren Bradbury)

As damp dusting is better than dry dusting, I also decided to use the mop to dust my skirting boards, as the sponge head reminded me of the Scrub Daddy Damp Duster from Amazon that I usually use. Again, it worked wonders. And considering a Damp Duster costs £3 and the squeegee costs £10.99, I’m actually making money by swapping them in favour of this £4.99 mini mop.

The pièce de résistance? It also comes with a handy hook on the end of it, so when I was finished, I simply hooked it onto the bath taps for safe keeping.

One thing I will say is that you shouldn’t expect a sturdy, high-quality product if you buy this yourself. It does feel pretty plastic-y, and I did find that it was difficult to get the sponge head on and off every once in a while.

But it’s also a lot cheaper than some of the other window cleaning tools out there, so I can’t complain too much for a £4.99 product. It does what it says on the tin, and it does it pretty well.

Will you be snapping up the Lakeland Mini Window Mop? Let me know what you think about it! In the meantime, I'll be keeping my eyes peeled for the next mini cleaning tool...