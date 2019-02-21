Step inside the immaculate home of Instagram cleaning sensation Mrs Hinch

There's not a single thing out of place!

Sophie Hinchliffe — aka Mrs Hinch — has taken Instagram by storm with her series of low-cost cleaning hacks that have turned homes the length and breadth of the country from drab to fab.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

And with a new book just released entitled Hinch Yourself Happy we’re thinking she could very well become the Marie Kondo of the cleaning world. But the question on everyone’s lips is when she downs her duster for the day does she really practise what she preaches in her own home?

We take a look inside to find out…

Clean lines

A palette of grey and white gives this living room a clean and contemporary feel, while cosy touches come in the form of a textured rug, chunky knit throw and a smattering of candles.

Bedroom beautiful

Flocked wallpaper, a statement velvet pin cushion headboard, a pile up of decorative cushions and matching side table displays — what’s not to love about this amazing boudoir?

A cracker of a kitchen

The units may and counter top may be neutral, but those accessories definitely aren’t. We would never have dreamed of putting a huge vase of flowers on the induction hob when not in use and we’re also in love with those little hanging pots of greenery and freestanding country-style side board with handy wicker storage baskets.

Space savvy in the dining room

Struggling to find space to fit in a four-person dining table? Take a tip from Mrs Hinch and squeeze it into your bay window recess.

Shelving with style

Why have ordinary floating shelves when you can re-purpose old fruit crates to stylish effect? The oversized mason jar filled with foliage is a nice twist on the terrarium trend too.

Corridor cool

A huge no.5 Chanel perfume bottle filled with flowers, incense sticks perched in a Buddha ornament and THAT futuristic wall clock — Mrs Hinch has just proved that you can work interiors magic in even the most unassuming of spaces.

Wise words

Quote decals are a great way to liven up plain bathroom walls, and they’ll also give you something to ponder on as you take a soak.

Garden glory

Video Of The Week

With her packed schedule it’s no wonder Mrs Hinch has created a fuss-free garden with a section of paving stones, border of grass and some potted plants and trellising for interest.

And this a low-key entertainment/relaxation space is a lovely bonus too.

Marie Kondo moments: Why Tidying Up star Marie Kondo is upsetting book lovers around the world

Which is your favourite spot in Mrs Hinch’s home?