What’s not to love about the nation’s favourite cleaning cloth being decorated with hearts?! We bet Mrs Hinch will be one of the fans of love her beloved Minky cloth adorned in pretty pink hearts.

B&M is selling the heart version of the cleaning sensation’s favourite Minky cloth pad – and it’s exclusive to the discounter!

Looking vastly different from its usual green and white clinical look, the antibacterial sponge is now covered in pink hearts. The lovely new version is on the shelves for just £2.49.

The limited edition cleaning pad will land in stores from Wednesday 29th January.

New-look heart Minky cloth

For most the Minky cloth needs no introduction. It’s the anti-bacterial cleaning pad propelled to new heights of popularity thanks to Mrs Hinch.

The clean-influencer has made the Minky cloth her must-have cleaning product of choice, affectionately referring to her ‘mink-eh’ – as she talks to her army of ‘Hinchers’.

Minky shared the news with fans, ‘Oops, the BIG secret is out! 🙊🙈 Our Limited Edition Heart Anti-Bacterial Pad is COMING SOON! ❤️💖’.

Fans were soon declaring their love for the new-look heart cleaning cloth.

One fan tagging her friend saying, ‘I don’t want flowers for Valentine’s Day, I want one of these!’

With another writing ‘Omg I love love love this!!!!’

Minky posts a limited edition print featuring the new heart cloths! This too was loved by dedicated fans of the famous Minky cloth.

One exclaims, ‘One of my favourite film quotes and cleaning accessory on one frame, LOVE IT!!’.

With others saying, ‘I need this print 😂👏 xx’ and ‘I love and want this too cute 😍’.

The new look is timed with Valentine’s Day. And we have to agree the new cloth would make the perfect gift for any loved ones out there who love Hinching their home!

Here’s Mrs Hinch herself proving her love of the cleaning pad. Asking her fans, ‘Ever taken your love for a minkeh a little too far?’.

B&M have revealed the heart adorned Minky cloth is predicted to sell out in record time!

So if you love the new addition and want to get your hands on one, we suggest you head to your nearest store now – before it’s too late.