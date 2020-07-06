The colour-coded Primark cleaning cloths Mrs Hinch fans can’t get enough of – there’s one for every job!

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

These new Primark cleaning cloths are set to wipe the floor with all other cleaning cloths for ease of use.

The simple microfibre cloths are colour-coded, but also labelled to suit each chore. Meaning never need be any further cross contamination from floor cloths to countertops.

Mrs Hinch fans shares the ingenious new designs with fellow fans on a dedicated Facebook page – where they’ve been met with sheer admiration.

The pack of five multipurpose microfibre cleaning cloths have dedicated cleaning chores labelled on each. There’s one for Dust; All-purpose; Glass; Floor and Polish – and all in different rainbow colours, so you’ll never reach for the wrong one again. The smart set costs just £3.

Primark cleaning cloths

Shopper Mandy Gregory shared the cloths with fans on the Hinch Army Cleaning Tips Facebook page.

She writes, ‘Thought you lovely bunch might like these. Never again can anyone in your house use the wrong cloth!’

Helpfully adding, ‘For those that asked, they are from Primark and they also do little scrubbers in matching colours.’ And it seems the ‘lovely bunch’ did indeed like them – as the post amassed 537 reactions and 84 comments within hours.

‘Need these 😍 ‘ exclaims one fellow member. ‘Must get these ❤️ ‘ says another.

‘Oh god I only went to Primark last week… I might have to go again already!!!!’ writes one avid shopper.

‘I have these, absolutely love them!xx’ writes a fan.

The retailer may be best known for the fast-fashion clothing, but more and more fans are realising the potential for much more.

Firstly the cleaning range, within the homes department. Here you can buy all your cleaning essentials on a budget – from multi purpose sponge 4 packs and microfibre duster mitts, both £1.50.

Let’s not forget the fabulous furniture pieces too, these are continuing to get better and better with each drop. The latest is stores is a luxurious velvet footstool.

Will you be looking for these new cleaning must-haves?