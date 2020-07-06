Trending:

The colour-coded Primark cleaning cloths Mrs Hinch fans can’t get enough of – there’s one for every job!

The simple yet smart cleaning cloths are on every Hincher's shopping list this week
Tamara Kelly Tamara Kelly
  • We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

    • These new Primark cleaning cloths are set to wipe the floor with all other cleaning cloths for ease of use.

    The simple microfibre cloths are colour-coded, but also labelled to suit each chore. Meaning never need be any further cross contamination from floor cloths to countertops.

    Mrs Hinch fans shares the ingenious new designs with fellow fans on a dedicated Facebook page – where they’ve been met with sheer admiration.

    Related: Anthea Turner says this ‘trumps Pink Stuff’ for cleaning her oven!

    The pack of five multipurpose microfibre cleaning cloths have dedicated cleaning chores labelled on each. There’s one for Dust; All-purpose; Glass; Floor and Polish – and all in different rainbow colours, so you’ll never reach for the wrong one again. The smart set costs just £3.

    Primark cleaning cloths

    View this post on Instagram

    Primark Home Hi Everyone! I hope you’ve all had a great day This evenings post is purely for the fact that I have absolutely zero will power 😂 I am a huge fan of Primark and after seeing @miss.s.h.o.p.p.e.r stories this week of her day out in London and her visit to the huge Oxford Street @primark I had to pop in today and check out the @primark.home range and walked away with the 2 pack of anti bacterial cleaning sponges (Priminky) which I’ve resisted buying for so long but after seeing so many amazing reviews I thought why not give them a try 😂🤷🏻‍♂️ #sorrynotsorry I also purchased the 4 pack of multipurpose sponges (the pastel colours are amazing 😂) and finally a 5 pack of multipurpose microfibre cloths which to be fair, you can never have too many of 😂 these are the first cloths I’ve had which are labelled for glass, dust, all purpose, floor and polish and I can’t wait to see how they perform What was the last item you purchased because of somebody else? Name and shame them in the comments below 😂👇🏼🙌🏼 • • • #primark #primarkhome #priminky #primarkcleaning #primarkcleaningpads #primarkcloths #primarkhomeware #iloveprimark #cleanfluenced #cleanfluencers #cleaninginspiration #cleaningmotivation #cleanersofinstagram #cleaningcommunity #instaclean #instacleaning #instacleaners #hincher #hinchers #hinchersofinstagram #imahincher #mrshinch #mrshinchhome #hincharmy #hinchyourselfhappy #hinching #hinchingcommunity #hinched #officiallyhinched

    A post shared by 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲 𝐇𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐝 🧹 (@officially_hinched) on

    Shopper Mandy Gregory shared the cloths with fans on the Hinch Army Cleaning Tips Facebook page.

    She writes, ‘Thought you lovely bunch might like these. Never again can anyone in your house use the wrong cloth!’

    Helpfully adding, ‘For those that asked, they are from Primark and they also do little scrubbers in matching colours.’ And it seems the ‘lovely bunch’ did indeed like them – as the post amassed 537 reactions and 84 comments within hours.

    ‘Need these 😍 ‘ exclaims one fellow member. ‘Must get these ❤️ ‘ says another.

    ‘Oh god I only went to Primark last week… I might have to go again already!!!!’ writes one avid shopper.

    ‘I have these, absolutely love them!xx’ writes a fan.

    The retailer may be best known for the fast-fashion clothing, but more and more fans are realising the potential for much more.

    Firstly the cleaning range, within the homes department. Here you can buy all your cleaning essentials on a budget – from multi purpose sponge 4 packs and microfibre duster mitts, both £1.50.

    Primark cleaning cloths

    Image credit: Primark

    Let’s not forget the fabulous furniture pieces too, these are continuing to get better and better with each drop. The latest is stores is a luxurious velvet footstool.

    Read more: Shoppers are going crazy for Primark’s plush velvet storage stool – here’s which stores you can find it in

    Will you be looking for these new cleaning must-haves?

    All the latest from Ideal Home