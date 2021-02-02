We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

You may know him as the host of Chatty Man, but comedian Alan Carr will be taking on a new role next week when he appears as the host of Interior Design Masters 2021.

Back on our TV screens for series two, the show returns with Carr hosting alongside design expert Michelle Ogundehin. We’re looking forward to seeing this duo compare notes on the contestants and this year’s interior tasks.

Ten talented designers will battle it out with judges, including Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen, Linda Boronkay, Kit Kemp and Matthew Williamson, deciding who will be the next big thing in interior design.

When he’s not on TV, though, you’ll find Alan in his new country pad in Kent, which he shares with husband Paul Drayton and a whole menagerie of animals – some of whom have been starring on his Instagram recently…

Alan Carr’s house

Happy hounds

Alan often shares photos of his dogs, including gorgeous Irish setters Beverly and Joyce, along with rescue dog Tuppence at the back. As comfortable as that bed looks, we doubt Alan is going to get a look-in with those three!

The neutral colour scheme and traditional wood furniture create a restful vibe that’s perfect for a country bedroom. We also love the bunches of dried flower stems that hang from the wall – you can find similar at The Happy Blossoms.

Down on the farm

The dogs aren’t the only ones that get their photos taken… the cows get a starring role, too, and there’s even said to be a duck called Rihanna!

We wonder if Alan practices his TV lines on the animals?!

Rural life

It may be a far cry from the glamour of London life, but this more rural lifestyle is something that Alan looks to be enjoying, even making light of everyday chores such as taking the rubbish out.

We’re glad one of our favourite comedians has found such a beautiful spot to call home and can’t wait to see him on our screens next week – tune in to this year’s Interior Design Masters on Tuesday 2 February at 8pm.