Interior Design Masters is back! Bringing breath-taking makeovers, tears, tension, and a brand new batch of contestants probably failing to remember that it’s all about the client.

Michelle Ogundehin returns as judge, but this time funnyman Alan Carr will be replacing Fearne Cotton as the host. Throughout the series, the Dorset-born comedian will be visiting the aspiring designers to see how they’re faring on their challenges. He will be questioning their decisions and ultimately saying what everyone else is thinking.

‘If the hallway is painted baby poo brown I’m going to say it, or if the dado rail is wonky I will bring it up’, he says. Someone’s gotta do it.

When is Interior Design Masters on BBC Two?

Interior Design Masters series 2 arrives on BBC Two on Tuesday, February 2. The show airs at 8pm and will be on each week at the same time, helping us through lockdown and the last of the winter months.

If you miss it, you can catch up on BBC iPlayer. And if you want to go back and re-watch series 1 (we don’t blame you) you can do so on Netflix.

Those that followed the previous series saw Nicki and Ju come together as a dream team when they worked their magic on a holiday home. We had a ‘Chocolate hotel’ makeover, drab University halls were given a stylish update, and finalists Cassie and Frank disagreeing on pretty much everything.

What can we expect from series 2 of Interior Design Masters?

Like the last series, Interior Design Masters series 2 will see ten eager contestants transform offices, hotels, beach huts, salons and luxury holiday villas. Each designer will battle it out, hoping not to end up on the dreaded sofa.

The contestants will arrive at the London design studio to compete to be crowned winner, taking home a commercial contract with one of the UK’s top boutique hotels in the Lake District.

Their schemes will be scrutinised by former ELLE Decoration Editor Michelle Ogundehin and a different guest judge each week. Industry experts will join Michelle to bring a fresh pair of eyes, from Livingetc columnist Linda Boronkay to queen of colour Sophie Robinson and renowned designer Matthew Williamson.

The first episode sees the contestants work in pairs to transform either a living room or a bedroom in a £1m Oxford show home in just two days – with £1,500 to spend and two tradespeople to help them.

With such a quick turnaround, it’ll be a lesson in teamwork and time management. Flamboyant Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen is a guest judge for the first challenge, and we can’t wait to see what he makes of the teams’ schemes.

Interior Design Masters gets to the heart of the question of what makes a winning design. Expect upscaling, bold colour choices, ambitious bespoke artwork and designers working under immense time pressure.

Michelle says ‘All of the designers bring their own likes, dislikes, backgrounds and preferences to the table, and it’s such a privilege to see them unpick it all, and themselves, as they start to understand what being a real interior designer is all about.’

Last year’s series was an absolute treat for anyone who enjoys decorating their own home or simply admiring other people’s, and we can’t wait for the second serving. Will the contestants remember to listen to the brief, and will they resist the temptation to put their own stamp on the new builds?