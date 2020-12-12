We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Over the last few months, Tess Daly has bought us the closest thing we’ve had to a big Saturday night this year – Strictly Come Dancing! Tess Daly has presented the show since 2004, and become a regular part of our festive TV viewing.

However, this year Tess and her husband Vernon have become the star couple dominating our TV, after Vernon did a stint on ‘I’m a Celeb’. The pair regularly offer glimpses of the family home via candid Instagram snaps.

The couple shares the home with their two daughters. We can safely say that their home is as stylish and elegant as the lady of the house, Tess Daly herself.

Tess Daly’s house on Instagram

Kitchen

We all know the kitchen is the most important room in the house. Tess and Vernon have kept their kitchen sleek and modern with a monochrome colour palette.

The stark black worktops are complemented by dreamy cream accessories, such as a statement clock and orchid. The baroque style blinds are just what we’d expect from the glitter ball queen – just a little bit extra and we love it.

Living room

This is possibly one of the most elegant celebrity living rooms we’ve ever seen. The lovely upholstered sofa looks fit for a stately home, especially with the statement vases in the background.

Bedroom

A fan of everything that glitters and shines, Tess has piled her bed high with bedlinen and scatter cushions of her home collection available at Next. A plush velvet headboard and shaggy rug add to the cosy atmosphere.

Home gym

The former model and presenter have been one of the lucky (or is that unlucky) few to have access to a fully kitted out gym this year. The celebrity couple has transformed their garden shed into an enviable workout area.

Garden

The large garden is well used by the whole family. The lawn was transformed into a gorgeous glamping site for Tess Daly’s daughters birthday, earlier this year.

The family have also hopped on the gardening trend, that took off over Summer. Tess and husband Vernon have created their own vegetable patch with a small greenhouse.

However, after all that gardening and partying, Tess reveals on Instagram that her egg chair is her favourite place to sit and relax.

