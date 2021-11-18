We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

We are going BIG for Christmas this year, decorating our living rooms to rival a Harrod’s shop window. Aldi definitely got the memo, as it’s now selling a gigantic Christmas wreath.

Hanging one of the best Christmas wreaths on your front door is a fantastic way to make your home look festive and welcoming.

The Aldi giant Christmas wreath

Wreaths can go indoors, outdoors or even as centrepieces on your festive tablescape. We think the Aldi giant Christmas wreath would work brilliantly as a piece of festive wall decor.

Just the thing for any sad, blank walls, it creates ambient light to set the mood for cosy get-togethers. The wreath is very bright, and if you have a small space, it acts as a lamp, making it both festive and multifunctional.

Simply hang it as you would a mirror or framed print for an instantly festive feel. We think it would work well as a Christmas living room idea – just imagine how cute it would look above a fireplace.

Alternatively, you could put it in the dining room to add visual interest, or going up the stairs in the hallway. The Aldi giant Christmas wreath measures 1.2 metres wide and has 1,000 lovely warm LED lights.

You can however get one with cool-toned lights if that would work better with your other Christmas ideas. Priced at £149.99, this lovely decor piece isn’t cheap.

But, it’s sure to make a statement and receive lots of compliments. It’s an online exclusive, and we predict it will sell out fast.

Warm White 1,000 LED Wreath | £149.99

Aldi’s giant wreath comes with a timer setting and a 10m cord. It’s currently delayed but Aldi fans can keep an eye out on the Specialbuys website. View Deal

Video Of The Week

We’re in love with this festive offering from Aldi because it creates a great first impression while requiring minimal effort as it’s pre-lit. If you wanted to personalise it, you could add pine cones, dried orange slices and baubles in keeping with your Christmas color scheme.

So whether you put it outside to dazzle passers-by, or keep it indoors, this wreath is sure to bring the wow factor. Will you be adding one to your Christmas list?