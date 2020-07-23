We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Houseplants are an easy, not to mention eco-friendly way to give your home an on-trend lift. If you are looking to add a few succulents to your home look no further than the new Aldi houseplant range.

Aldi’s new range includes a variety of beautiful cacti and succulents. If you’re new to houseplants cacti and succulents are a great place to start.

The range arrives in stores this morning with each little green delight costing just £2.69 each. The cacti and succulents are each housed in a beautiful 9cm terracotta pot.

You can choose between six varieties of Cacti including Opuntia, Cereus, Pilocereus, Austrocephalocereus, Mammillaria or Notocactu. Our particular favourite is the small spherical Mammillaria, sometimes nicknamed ‘puff-ball cactus’.

For something less prickly, you can also choose between five varieties of succulents – Crassula, Sedum, Portulacaria, Haworthia or Echeveria. The Haworthia looks a bit like a spikey rosette and will look lovely perched on a window sill or coffee table.

The good news is that you don’t need a green thumb to keep these little guys alive. They don’t even need much watering, cacti only need water every ten to fourteen days. Succulents need a little more water, but not much so aim to water them about once a week.

To get the best from your cactus and succulent, ensure the compost is dry between watering. And always make sure they see the sunlight for at least four hours a day.

Rather than giving your succulents and cacti are a sip of water here and there. When the compost is dry, a top tip is to give them a good soaking until the water runs out any drainage holes at the bottom of the plant.

Buy in-store: The Green Garden Cacti & Succulents, £2.69, Aldi

In summer you can move cacti and succulents outside, just give them some time to adjust to the outdoor conditions by placing them in a more shaded area. But overall cacti and succulents thrive best inside at room temperatures.

Will you be heading to Aldi to pick up this special buy?