Aldi is bringing back its £39.99 sellout bladeless fan – and it’s £30 cheaper than Lidl’s almost-identical alternative
Missed out on Aldi’s bladeless fan last year? It’s back in stock this week
If you missed out last year, you’ll be happy to know that Aldi’s sell-out bladeless fan will be back in stores from the 5th June - more proof that the budget supermarket chain wants to spoil us with Specialbuys this year. The best part? The Aldi Bladeless Fan is still only £39.99, making it one of the cheapest fans on the market. Even cheaper than its German supermarket rival, in fact.
Yep, to compete with the best fans, Aldi first released this affordable option last year, achieving instant success. And while they undoubtedly knew it would be a hit, I bet even they couldn’t have predicted just how popular it would be. That’s why I’d suggest anyone looking to beat the heat get themselves down the middle aisle this year, as I bet the Aldi Bladeless Fan will (once again) fly off the shelves.
Hot on the heels of the newly-released Lidl Bladeless Fan, which retails at £69.99, Aldi has taken the ‘anything Lidl can do, we can do better’ stance by re-launching the Ambiano Design Fan just as the weather in the UK starts to heat up.
Available from the middle aisle for just £39.99 on the 5th June, it offers a sleek and modern design that will easily blend into any home decor scheme. And while it may not be the biggest fan on the market, it still packs a serious power punch.
In fact, it offers three different speed settings as well as three different modes - including normal, nature, and sleep modes - so you can customise it to your home, requirements, and comfort. This sleep mode, which reduces fan speed and dims the lights, will be a godsend for anyone looking to keep a bedroom cool during the hotter months of the year, as it allows you to lower the sweltering temperature without keeping you awake at night.
It also features a timer, optional 70° oscillation, and a remote control for added convenience. Plus, it’s whisper-quiet at just 56 decibels, which is quieter than the £449.99 Dyson Purifier Cool PC1 (which our Senior Digital Editor, Jenny, gave an impressive 5-star review) on its highest fan setting.
And while the Aldi Bladeless Fan doesn’t have the same bells and whistles as Dyson’s fan and air purifier combo, it does offer a no-frills solution to the hot British homes. Even amongst Lidl’s budget competition, the Aldi fan is a winner in my book - and not just because it’s more affordable.
In my opinion, the Aldi fan looks sleeker and more compact, and has a longer timer (12 hours compared to Lid’s 8-hour timer). Of course, the fact that it’s £30 cheaper can’t be ignored, as this budget price is one of the main reasons it sold out last year.
However, like all Specialbuys, the Aldi Ambiano Design Fan will only be available while stocks last. This means you’ll need to get yourself down to the middle aisle as soon as possible on the 5th June to bag one for yourself… so you don’t miss out for a second year running.
Aldi fan alternatives
After testing this particular model myself, it's since become my go-to for the hotter weather. As well as offering impressive cooling functions, it also doubles as an air purifier - particularly handy for the hay fever sufferers in my house.
If your budget can stretch a little further, you really can't go wrong with a Dyson bladeless fan. The patented Air Multiplier technology in this fan will circulate a steady breeze while simultaneously drawing pollutants into the fan for cleaner air. So, it's high-tech.
It may not be bladeless, but this model has been crowned the 'best overall' fan in our guide. It received a glowing 4.5-star review thanks to its quiet but uber-powerful operation, and the fact that it's so affordable (when compared to other fans on the market).
So, run don't walk to Aldi's middle aisle on the 5th June!
