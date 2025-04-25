Kilner's butter churner is back in stock – here's why it sold out in the first place
I've tried the sourdough starter kit and the herb keeper from the brand's range too
Fancy making your own butter by hand? The popularity of Kilner's hands-on jar shows that plenty of us do, even if it is more labour intensive than just using your standard hand mixer.
Freshly back in stock after sell-out success earlier in the year, you can pick up the churner on it's own on sale at La Redoute for just £25.50 or get a set complete with butter paddles via Amazon for £32.00.
It's not the only gem from the brand's Make and Create range either. I've tried out the affordable sourdough starter set and herb keeper, both of which are great alternatives to more expensive products. Here's why this product rage, including the Kilner sprouting set, keeps on selling out.
For homemade butter all you need is double cream and a little elbow grease.
This is a great quality set (which I've tried myself) for starting your sourdough off at home. Though it doesn't have the same smart features, it's a lot cheaper than the Goldie sourdough starter I tried.
This simple buy has extended the life of my shop-bought and homegrown herbs (which I grew in my tiny indoor garden/herb planter!).
Kilner's butter churner does divide opinion somewhat. For every fan, you'll find someone eager to tell you that you can get the same buttery end product from double cream by using one of the best stand mixers, or a humble hand mixer (which you might already own).
So where's the benefit in investing in a brand new butter churner? Well according to reviewers who have tried it for themselves, not only is it a good workout for the arms but it also gets the job done pretty quickly (in just a few minutes in some cases) meaning it could overtake your mixer in terms of efficiency.
It's also packed with retro charm, with the traditional mechanism on top of the jar converting all of your arm strength into pushing the paddle below to churn the cream. In the set that you can buy from Amazon, you also receive paddles that you can use to shape the butter fat into blocks, so that the end of the process also runs a little more smoothly.
Another benefit of making your own butter at home is that you can create your own flavours, including herb butters and garlic butter.
Though it's not cheap as an initial investment, plenty of reviewers also say that it's helped them to cut down on supermarket costs given the price of butter.
Have you tried making your own butter at home? What's the easiest method you've found?
Molly is Ideal Home’s Kitchen Appliances Editor, the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Appliances. An all-around cooking and baking enthusiast, she loves finding the next must-have product for readers that will their kitchen a better place. She joined the team in September 2022 after working on the editorial teams of Real Homes, Homes & Gardens and Livingetc.
For the last 4 years, she's been reviewing hundreds of small appliances; conducting tests at home or in the Ideal Home test kitchen. She would be hard-pressed to pick a Mastermind specialist subject but air fryers are her ultimate area of expertise, after testing just about every single one released since 2022.
To keep ahead of trends and new releases, Molly has visited the testing and development spaces of multiple kitchen brands including Ninja Kitchen and Le Creuset as well as attended consumer shows such as IFA, hosted in Berlin to see the cooking innovations of the future.
