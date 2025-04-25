Kilner's butter churner is back in stock – here's why it sold out in the first place

Fancy making your own butter by hand? The popularity of Kilner's hands-on jar shows that plenty of us do, even if it is more labour intensive than just using your standard hand mixer.

Freshly back in stock after sell-out success earlier in the year, you can pick up the churner on it's own on sale at La Redoute for just £25.50 or get a set complete with butter paddles via Amazon for £32.00.

It's not the only gem from the brand's Make and Create range either. I've tried out the affordable sourdough starter set and herb keeper, both of which are great alternatives to more expensive products. Here's why this product rage, including the Kilner sprouting set, keeps on selling out.

Kilner's butter churner does divide opinion somewhat. For every fan, you'll find someone eager to tell you that you can get the same buttery end product from double cream by using one of the best stand mixers, or a humble hand mixer (which you might already own).

So where's the benefit in investing in a brand new butter churner? Well according to reviewers who have tried it for themselves, not only is it a good workout for the arms but it also gets the job done pretty quickly (in just a few minutes in some cases) meaning it could overtake your mixer in terms of efficiency.

(Image credit: Kilner)

It's also packed with retro charm, with the traditional mechanism on top of the jar converting all of your arm strength into pushing the paddle below to churn the cream. In the set that you can buy from Amazon, you also receive paddles that you can use to shape the butter fat into blocks, so that the end of the process also runs a little more smoothly.

Another benefit of making your own butter at home is that you can create your own flavours, including herb butters and garlic butter.

Though it's not cheap as an initial investment, plenty of reviewers also say that it's helped them to cut down on supermarket costs given the price of butter.

Have you tried making your own butter at home? What's the easiest method you've found?