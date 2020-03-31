We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Alexa Chung’s home office wasn’t going to be anything but chic was it really? It’s certainly inspired all of us here on the Ideal Home team to step-up our home work stations!

The effortlessly cool TV presenter and fashion muse gave us all a glimpse of her stylish home office on her Instagram…

Alexa Chung’s home office

Alexa shared the stylish set up with her 3.8million fans on Instagram. She captions the shot, ‘Work station. Cut a stamp sized chunk out of my sketchbook as a colour reference for our burnt orange T-shirt.’

With over 57K likes and 202 comments it’s safe to say the home office is a hit with many, not just us fan girls.

‘What a lovely space 💕’ writes one adoringly.

‘The flowers 💜’ says another. And we agree, those flowers are beautiful – we want to know where Alexa is getting those in lockdown.

‘So pretty ✨’ exclaims another.

Fashionable follower Laura Weir, Editor in Chief at Evening Standard Magazine, asks, ’Ok need a desk so badly. Where did you find this bad boy?’ Alexa helpfully replies, ‘ Vintage shop on broadway market’. Of course it was a vintage find, Alexa has the eye to find treasures anywhere.

The rules for a stylish home office – set by Alexa Chung

1.Display fresh flowers

Incorporating nature, whether that’s fresh flowers or houseplants can not only help to add beauty – it can also have a feel-good effect for your mind. The influence of nature is said to offer a calming quality of our mindset.

2. Keep it simple

The key to effortless style is less is more. Alexa has made her space look beautiful by having just the right amount on show – without overwhelming the small desk.

3. Put your best books on show

We envision she has a whole library of fascinating reads, but chooses no more than six to display on her desk. Naturally, each tome has a captivating title and beautifully illustrated cover to add to the look.

4. Choose statement lighting

Who says you have to stick with an ‘office’ appropriate lamp? Alexa has chosen a statuesque statement lamp to style her desk – and we highly approve.

5. Plump for a pretty and comfy cushion

Video Of The Week

The traditional style of furniture looks chic, but is it comfy to sit at all day? The understated two-tone pink cushion is just enough to add a splash of colour and a touch of comfort.

Make your home office space feel more personal, it looks like we’re working from home for a little while longer. Make it work for you.