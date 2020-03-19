We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, much of the nation is likely to be working from home over the coming weeks (and perhaps months), so it’s important to have that all-important office area ready to go.

Whether you have a designated study room for working, a bedroom desk or a kitchen table – every home will have different space.

It seems many people who are currently working from home could be in it for the long haul – so it’s important to have the right set-up to work efficiently and effectively. We’ve turned to Instagram for some inspiration on how to create the perfect home office environment.

1. Smart study

Of course, a home office is a space for productivity and work but that doesn’t mean that colours must be refined and muted. Perch Interiors shared a post of a navy office with brass accents – a colour scheme which looks great with darker woods.

2. Minty fresh

Likewise, Instagram account @home_jagla shared her own colourful office, which includes a light teal colour scheme on the walls and features on some furnishings. Pieces of white wooden furniture and white portrait prints tie the room together as a whole – keeping it fresh and vibrant.

3. Out of office

There’s also no reason why jazzy wallpaper can’t be used in a study space. Instagram account @babasouk shows how this can be done, by pairing white wooden furniture and rattan accessories – to let the wallpaper do the talking.

It transports us to a tropical paradise, and is much more cheery than corporate grey!

4. Shelf life

Shelves are a great way to add interest to an office space and are also incredibly practical for storing work-related knick-knacks.

Wooden shelves which match a wooden desk are a great way of adding depth to the space, as seen from interior and plant lover @nieks_servies on Instagram. She’s added hanging plants which not only look great draped on a shelf but also help to breath life into a room, by bringing the outside in.

Dressing office shelves is also a great way to inject personality into an office area. Rebecca Thomas does this by adding artwork, prints and books – giving onlookers an insight into her personal tastes. It’s also a great way to keep desks clutter-free.

5. Clever thinking

For those with less space, Instagram is home to all kinds of creative office solutions. Designer Alexya Fabri de Lima shared how she created her own office area by using the space under her stairs.

The angle of most staircases will allow for shelves to be easily installed with smaller ones at the top, progressing to bigger ones below. Depending on the size of the staircase, there’s potential for it to be a large office space or a small-scale one.

Instagram is the place to find other creative office solutions – simply search for hashtags such as #homeofficedesign, #homeofficeinspo, #homeofficedecor and more.