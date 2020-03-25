We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A town which was known to have the ’worst high street in Britain’ less than a decade ago has been named the Best Place To Live in 2020, by the Sunday Times.

Altrincham in Trafford, Greater Manchester, has been dubbed as the ultimate ‘turnaround town’ after it topped the publisher’s list, this weekend.

According to The Sunday Times Parent Power guide, the area is now home to great food and drink spots, a friendly community with an ‘unspoken camaraderie’ and two of the best schools in the northwest.

The National Trust’s Dunham Massey can also be found in Altrincham.

Altrincham wins ‘Best Place to Live in the UK in 2020’

The national award came as a step up for residents, as Alrincham won best place to live in the North West two years ago.

The town is known for having good transport links, with easy access to motorways, trains and planes. The northerly spot also has the best of both worlds, with the city of Manchester within a half hour drive and the countryside half an hour away, too.

Compiled by the Sunday Times, the annual list names leading towns, villages, cities and suburbs. Norwich in Norfolk picked up the Best in the East category, while Victoria Park scooped Best in London and Uppingham won Best in the Midlands.

Rita Adedoyin, who moved to Altrincham from London five years ago with her husband, told the publication, ‘We came here by accident, but we couldn’t have picked a better town.’

‘The best thing is the community. The people are really nice and there’s an unspoken camaraderie. Drivers will always let you cross the road with your children and every restaurant has a kids’ menu.’

Houses prices in Altrincham come in at an average of £325,000, or £895 per month if renting.

However, Bowdon, Hale or Hale Barns — which are located further south — are known to be the spots of footballer’s houses. These can go up to as much as £4 million.