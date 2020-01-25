We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Finding a bargain is a great feeling, but finding THOUSANDS of bargains all in one place is like discovering a shopping Nirvana. That’s why we are such big fans of events like Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday. But did you know that, on a certain part of the Amazon site, it’s actually Prime Day everyday?

You just need to visit the Amazon Outlet – a little-known page full of extraordinary discounts.

What is Amazon Outlet?

Amazon has a few different platforms to find discounts, like flagship Amazon Prime and its Amazon Warehouse page, which offers savings on open-box and refurbished products.

But Amazon Outlet is slightly different to these and could be your new secret shopping platform that offers tonnes of discounts.

It plays home to clearance items and overstocked products across all of Amazon’s categories, from Kitchenware, to DIY, to home furniture.

We’ve taken a look on Amazon Outlet and have found some gems discounted at a staggering 79 per cent.

Where can I find the best deals?

There are many different categories within Amazon Outlet.

In ‘Super Discounts’ you’ll find a range of items at big reductions.

While in ‘Overstock Deals’, there’s a surplus of savings on really handy goods. Like outdoor string lights at nearly 40 per cent off and stylish shopping bags at almost half price.

If you play your cards right, you could find yourself a deal on items that were way overstocked but undersold by Amazon. So you can sweep in and grab yourself a bargain. But instead of trawling through the site for hours, we’ve picked out our favourite deals for you to see.

Our best finds on Amazon Outlet

De’Longhi Distinta Flair Green Kettle

Fancy a cup of tea? You’ll be making pukka cuppas for years with this reliable kettle from De’Longhi. And you’ll be smiling to yourself as you make them, knowing you saved nearly 60 per cent buying it from Amazon Outlet.

The stylish dark green kettle has a matt metallic finish with chromed details, which makes it versatile for any style of kitchen. Like most kettles it has an auto shut-off feature when it’s fully boiled, while it comes with a removable, washable anti-scale filter. But the best part is its savings.

It’s over £12 cheaper than if you buy it from De’Longhi. And while John Lewis only sells this kettle in silver, it’s a whopping £38 more expensive than the version from Amazon Outlet.

Buy now: De’Longhi Distinta Flair Green Kettle, was £124.99, NOW £52.51 (saving 58 per cent)

MagicLux USB Curtain Light

Light up the dark winter months with a beautiful, draping curtain light that is ultra-cosy. This window curtain string light is a perfect indoor, outdoor or festival decoration. Made for any season, it withstands all weather, including heavy rain and snow.

It’s powered via USB and comes with a remote control that can set a timer and control the light’s brightness. And best of all, it’s over 50 per cent off and comes with free delivery. So your smile will be as bright as your new, discounted lights.

Buy now: MagicLux USB Curtain Light, was £19.99, NOW £9.54 (saving 52 per cent)

Hoover H-Free Pets 3-in-1 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner

The H-Free model from vacuum firm Hoover is known to be reliable, lightweight and efficient. And they offer great solutions for dealing with pesky pet hair. Its 3-in-1 cordless stick vacuum can pick up practically anything on hard floor, in deep crevices and on carpet.

Included in the deal is a mini turbo brush. Equipped with rotating bristles, it loosens and lifts pet hairs embedded deep in cushions and carpets. And you’ll certainly clean up when it comes to its price. At over 30 per cent off, it represents a great deal. Compared to similar models at Currys PC World, you’ll be saving serious cash at Amazon Outlet.

Buy now: Hoover H-Free Pets 3-in-1 Cordless Stick vacuum cleaner, was £149.99, NOW £98.99 (saving 34 per cent)

Joseph Joseph 100 Collection: Worktop organiser

As we’ve shown you before, Joseph Joseph products come with sumptuous design and are made with precision. But they are fairly pricey. So it came as a joyful shock to see a beautiful (and handy) worktop organiser for your snazzy utensils

Complete with a reliable non-slip oak chopping board, the organiser slots away blades securely and is suitable for knives of up to eight inches (20 centimetres). And this really is a bargain. Coming in at £35.00, it’s £29 cheaper than if you buy it from Joseph Joseph and £45 cheaper than from Amara.

Buy now: Joseph Joseph 100 Collection worktop organiser, was £80 now £35.08 (saving 56 per cent)

Now you know, will you be an Amazon Outlet convert?