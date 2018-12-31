Anna Faris and Chris Pratt’s house in LA is up for sale and it’s out of this world!

Would you like to be Guardians of this Galaxy?

He may be dating Arnold Schwarzenegger’s daughter Katherine, but Chris Pratt won’t ‘be back’ to this house. That’s because the now-divorced star is selling the former martial home he shared with fellow actress Anna Faris.

And if you want to be the Guardian of this Galaxy, it’s gonna cost you – $4.995million, or £3.9million, to be precise.

Exterior

‘This gated, nearly two-thirds-of-an-acre estate boasts extreme privacy and resort-style living, just moments away from the heart of Hollywood,’ says realtor The Agency’s particulars. We can’t wait to take a look around, can you?

Palm trees line the path to the stately front door. The house is presented on two levels, with all the main reception rooms below and three bedrooms above. There’s also a fourth-bedroom-cum-office on the ground floor.

Living room

This is the more formal of the home’s two sitting rooms.

Dining room

‘Mom’ and ‘Scary Movie’ star Anna clearly favours a smart and neutral approach to decorating. Plants and foliage and wooden details bring freshness and warmth to the schemes.

Kitchen

Chris loves his food – when he was dieting for his Guardians of the Galaxy role, his ‘What’s My Snack’ videos went viral. Many were shot in this state-of-the-art kitchen. That’s one fridge we’d love to raid.

Bar

We can just see ourselves entertaining Hollywood neighbours around this decadent bar.

Snug

We wonder if Chris was inspired by his time on sitcom Parks and Rec when decorating the snug? It reminds us of Ron Swanson’s cabin in the woods!

Outdoor kitchen

We told you Chris loved food! And where better to cook your catch of the day after a day’s fishing with son Jack.

Tennis court

Anyone for tennis? Floodlights mean you can play any time you feel like it.

Bedroom

Upstairs, as well as two generous guest bedrooms, you’ll find this spacious master suite with fireplace, walk-in wardrobes and a view over the tennis court and pool.

Bathroom

The spa-like bathroom with steam-room and jetted tub completes our tour.

Other amenities on the 25,000-square-foot plus lot include a pavilion that contains a fully equipped gym, a large salt-water pool and spa, and a three-car garage.

We think it’s Marvel-lous!