Mrs Hinch had better watch out, TV star Anthea Turner is coming for her cleanfluencer crown. The former Blue Peter presenter’s Instagram has become a treasure trove of cleaning tips, including how to clean a sofa.

In December, the former This Morning presenter posted a video on Instagram revealing how she transformed a tired sofa from grubby to pristine.

How to clean a sofa with Anthea Turner

If you were a fan of Blue Peter in the 90s, you might be more familiar with following Anthea Turner’s instructions to create Tracy Island than cleaning a sofa.

However, the presenter was part of the early generation of cleaning celebrities, hosting Anthea Turner: Perfect Housewife in 2006. So, when it comes to cleaning tips, you can trust Anthea’s.

In the post, the TV host explains how she had purchased the light grey sofa from DFS four years ago. When it started to look a bit grubby she hired someone to clean the upholstery, but it failed to get her sofa looking like new.

As a last-ditch attempt, she decided to follow her friend’s risky advice to put the sofa covers in the washing machine and was amazed by the results.

‘A friend of mine who is braver than me said, ‘I just put mine in the washer on a wool wash”,’ says Anthea. ‘Honestly, they’ve come up like new.’

‘I know generally manufacturers say dry clean only and I understand why they say that […] but it’s like trainers, sometimes you stick them in the wash and they come up like new,’ the former Top of the Pops presenter adds.

The Instagram video sees Anthea putting the freshly cleaned covers back on the sofa. ‘You will see my lovely sofa and why I adore it!’ she raves.

Anthea’s sofa cleaning tip went down a storm with her 42.4K followers.

‘I was just about to call the dry cleaner to come and sort my sofa! I’m gonna try it ❤️xx,’ commented one fan.

‘Thank you, Anthea, after watching your video that randomly popped up on my feed I washed my cream cord sofa that is nearly 9 years old and I was thinking of replacing. I did all 8 parts and it came up beautifully, like a new sofa,’ wrote another.

Will you be trying Anthea Turner’s sofa cleaning tip?