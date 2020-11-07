We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Thankfully it looks like we’re on track to get a break from the rain this weekend and a little bit of sun. We usually say it would be the perfect weather for a trip to the garden centre. However, the new lockdown has left many wondering if garden centres are staying open.

Luckily we have some good news for you. Garden centres are allowed to stay open throughout the lockdown.

The Government’s official guidance published on 31st October said that ‘Food, shops, supermarkets, garden centres and other retailers providing essential goods and services can remain open.’

Which garden centres are open during lockdown?

The Royal Horticultural society

The RHS issued a statement on its website saying that it intends to keep all its garden centres open during November.

‘We are pleased to confirm that RHS Gardens Wisley, Harlow Carr, Hyde Hall and Rosemoor will remain open for visitors to enjoy fresh air and exercise during the new month-long lockdown across England.’

Dobbies

Dobbies will be staying open during the lockdown. ‘In line with current Government guidelines, garden centres can remain open in England,’ said a spokesperson for Dobbies.

‘The safety of customers and team members is our number one priority and we have safety measures in place across all areas of our stores.’

Squires Garden Centres

Squires garden centres and food halls will remain open during the November lockdown. However, the garden centres website states that the Cafe Bars and pottery painting studios will remain closed for now.

Before heading out always check your local garden centres website to see if there has been any change to opening hours.

Are any garden centres closing?

While garden centres are allowed to stay open in England and Scotland, it is not the case in Wales. In Wales Garden centres are not listed as essential, so have been closed during the lockdown.

Why are garden centres open?

Garden centres were among the first retailers to reopen during the last lockdown. However, in this lockdown the Government has declared them as essential retailers.

The Horticultural Trades Association has campaigned hard to get garden centres considered as essential retailers.

‘We have been making the case to the Government in England in the last few months and of course today on why garden centres should be classified as ‘essential’ retail in lockdown,’ said James Clark, Director of Policy and Communications at the HTA.

‘Garden centres offer … one of the safest retail environments. It’s important for garden centres to continue to reassert the exemplar social distancing and safe trading measures they have put in place.’

Most garden centres are outdoors, making them safe spaces to shop. However, all garden centres have been required to install necessary measures to keep shoppers safe.