Summer might be turning to autumn, but Waitrose reveals that we’re still getting out into the garden. Sales of autumn bulbs are up by 40 per cent compared to last year.

Waitrose has seen sales of bulbs soaring, with tulips proving the most popular among customers. ‘As the nation continues to spend more time at home than ever before, our customers are taking advantage of the warmer September weather, and prepping their gardens to look beautiful through the autumn, winter months and into spring next year,’ explains Oliver O’Mara, Horticulture Buyer at Waitrose.

Planting autumn bulbs

‘The benefits of gardening have been discovered – or rediscovered for some – over the past few months and we see no sign of this slowing down.’

Now is the perfect time to get planting to ensure your garden will be filled with flowers in the coming months. In fact, the Royal Horticulture Society believe autumn is the most important gardening season.

Autumn is the prime time to plant bluebell, tulip and daffodil bulbs. A fact 61 per cent of UK adults weren’t aware of. It is also the best time for planting trees and evergreens if you are looking to add interest to your garden.

The September and October months provide the ideal planting conditions. The soil is moist and warm, but not yet soggy. This means plants have more time to grow new roots and be less vulnerable to dry periods in summer.

‘Helping people to garden is core to the RHS’ being, especially for the environment and their health, happiness and wellbeing,’ says Sue Biggs, RHS director-general. ‘With the recent growth in gardening, many don’t know that autumn is arguably the most important gardening season.’

‘Water is a critical issue and planting evergreens, trees and many perennials over autumn usually means that we can water a lot less, with cooler climates and higher levels of rain. We are seeing more dry and hot spring and summer months when people can use a lot of water to keep newly planted plants alive.’

