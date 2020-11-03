We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Thursday will see the start of another lockdown in England. Along with pubs, restaurants and gyms, all non-essential shops will be made to close.

Only essential shops including supermarkets will be allowed to stay open over the next month. Fingers cross other businesses will be able to reopen from 2nd December.

What are essential shops?

Shops selling essential items such as food, medical supplies and hardware will be allowed to remain open. That means supermarkets, pharmacies, newsagents, health shops, pet shops, hardware stores and bicycle shops.

Most furniture, retail and department stores will be required to close. However, a few of our favourite shops for home buys won’t be closing their doors.

Here is everything we know about which shops are staying open.

Which shops are staying open?

Is Poundland staying open?

Poundland has confirmed that it will be staying open throughout November. While it is one of our favourite places to snap up bargain homeware, they sell many essential products. So there’s no need to make a last-minute dash on Wednesday.

Is B&M staying open?

B&M announced on Facebook that it will be staying open during the lockdown.

‘As an essential retailer and on Government advice, we remained open in the first lockdown. B&M was proud to serve our communities and we will be doing so again.’

‘So there’s no need to panic buy – our warehouses are full and we are working super hard to keep stock flowing into stores.’

Is Home Bargains staying open?

The bargain store like B&M and Poundland is expecting to stay open during the November Lockdown. However, opening hours will vary between stores, so check the website before setting out.

Is The Range staying open?

The Range was classed as an essential retailer and stayed open during the first lockdown, so it is expected to stay open. However, The Range has yet to confirm this, so watch this space.

Is Wilko staying open?

Wilko was classed as an essential shop during the previous lockdown and allowed to stay open. The store has yet to confirm if it will stay open during the November lockdown, but they likely will.

Is Wickes staying open?

The hardware store Wickes announced on Twitter that they would be staying open during the lockdown. ‘We are open during lockdown, being considered an essential store.’

Is B&Q staying open?

B&Q will also be staying open for all your DIY needs during the November lockdown. ‘As an essential retailer, our stores across the UK and Ireland will remain open. With strong controls and strict social distancing measures in place,’ B&Q said in a statement on its website.

Is Argos staying open?

Sadly all Argos stores will be closing. Including stores inside Sainsbury’s supermarkets that will be remaining open.

Will garden centres be staying open?

Garden centres were one of the first types of stores to be reopened in the previous lockdown. This time they will be among the essential stores staying open. So you can stop worrying about where you’re going to get your Christmas tree from.

What shops are non-essential?

Sadly many of our favourite high street stores such as Primark, John Lewis, Next and non-food Marks and Spencer stores will be closing for the month.

Retail shops, electronics shops, top shops, furniture shops, make up shops, jewellery shops and department stores are a few stores marked as non-essential shops.

That might be bad news if you were planning to do some instore Black Friday sale shopping. However, we will still be bringing you the best of the Black Friday sale shopping that you can pick up online.

If you do go out to any stores during November please be careful. Always wear a mask and respect social distancing.