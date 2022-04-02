We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Argos has noted a huge increase in the sales of its black velvet sofa by Habitat, as more and more customers go to the dark side. We all know there’s a lot to consider when shopping for the best sofa for your space – after all, it’s a big investment.

And while a black sofa might not be our number one choice, it’ll certainly be able to withstand spillages and biro stains. Could we be seeing a big black velvet sofa trend arriving in our living rooms?

Black velvet sofa trend

Rachael Fell, Habitat Buying Manager, Furniture says that she and her team have seen an increase in sales of dark upholstery recently. ‘Our Habitat Jackson black velvet sofa sales are up 80% in the last year.

‘The Jackson sofa, crafted from soft velvet fabric, is the perfect mix of art deco charm and mid-century modern clean lines,’ she says. The furniture buying expert feels that monochromatic interiors are perfect if you want to create an elegant and sleek look with a touch of drama.

‘Using statement furniture is an easy way to incorporate this trend into the home,’ she says. You can always soften it with black and white striped cushions as they have done here, or zone the sofa on a black and white rug to break things up.

We wonder if the bold, black rooms we’ve been seeing on interior design shows such as BBC One’s Interior Design Masters and Channel 5’s Dream Home Makeovers with Sophie Robinson are encouraging more people to embrace black living room ideas with more confidence. Paint experts at Crown are also predicting a trend for darker hues, with more of us opting for rich and moody paint for our living spaces.

A black sofa would also work well in a home cinema (if you have the space). But trends aside, a black sofa wins on the practicality front and really will hide a multitude of sins.

Unlike a black leather sofa which could feel a little bachelor pad, velvet brings an opulent and luxurious feel.

