Looking to buy an outdoor rug for your garden? Smart idea: we are allowed guests (one other household, that is) over in the garden in just a few weeks time. So, it’s officially time to start prepping your space and getting it guest-ready. If you’ve already nailed the garden furniture, you’ve dusted off the BBQ and you’ve got your garden lighting down (or up) then the next thing on your to-buy list should be an outdoor rug. Specifically, this Argos outdoor rug. We own this outdoor rug and we love it. Why? Other than being good looking and a bargain, it’s also easy to keep clean and it’s rollable, so you can store it with ease or even take it with you on a picnic. What makes it an outdoor rug? Its 100% polypropylene construction makes it breathable, weather-resistant and its woven threads are UV treated so that the sun won’t do anything other than make it shine in your space. Perfect for a patio area, balcony or terrace, this garden rug is surprisingly large at 90cm wide by 170cm deep.

For those who don’t remember, last year Argos sold out of their outdoor rugs (we would know, as we were desperate to get our hands on one) pretty fast, and it’s easy to see why. A simple and cheap way to spruce up your outdoor space without replacing furniture or getting your paintbrush out, a garden rug isn’t just for style. It’s much nicer for your feet to sit on as opposed to a patio or even wet grass, and it can also hide an otherwise boring (or ugly) patio. Alternatively, it’s perfect for popping your coffee table atop. If you have floor cushions for your garden, to seat extra people, then an outdoor rug can protect these from touching dirty floor.

Outdoor rugs are set to be BIG this spring and summer – you heard it here first. Don’t miss your chance to buy one for a cheap price ahead of the warmer weather…

You can find a link to buy this Argos outdoor rug below, for just £15 – yes, you read that right. You can click and collect this rug from your local Sainsbury’s while doing your food shopping, or you can get it delivered as it’s deceivingly lightweight. It comes in two colourways including grey and yellow. Which one will you choose?

Argos outdoor rugs

Argos Home Global Yellow Outdoor Rug – £15

Buy this rug in yellow if your garden is in need of a pop of colour – perhaps your cushions are plain and you may have forgotten to plant some flowers. This yellow rug, the same as the grey option, features a geometric pattern to make it anything but boring. Place it next to your sofa set, under your bistro set or beside your dining set and reap the benefits. If you have small children, buying this Argos outdoor rug will be a saviour this spring and summer – even if you just want to use it to pop their paddling pool atop.

Buy now: Argos Home Global Yellow Outdoor Rug, £15, Argos

Argos Home Curated Grey Outdoor Rug – £15

We chose the grey one in our garden, but that’s only to fit in with the grey scheme we’ve got going on. Its pattern makes it fun, it’s great for covering up our boring patio and we’ve popped it under our outdoor coffee table. Better yet, this grey outdoor rug is reversible – one side is grey with a white pattern and the other side is white with a grey pattern. So that you can spruce up your space every now and then.

Buy now: Argos Home Curated Grey Outdoor Rug, £15, Argos

What do you think about this Argos outdoor rug? We were impressed at its size when considering the price tag, and it definitely does the job we need it to, looks and practicality-wise. It also comes with straps for rolling it and storing. Grab yours now before they all sell out.

What will you be doing before the 29th of March to spruce up your outdoor space? We hope we have inspired you to treat yourself to something new for your garden.