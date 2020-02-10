We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Experts say a clutter-free room can lead to a better night’s sleep. Could this smart Argos storage bed be the design of our dreams, helping us sleep easier.

The Scandi-inspired bed frame features discreet shelving within the headboard, for storing books and trinkets. Plus additional storage in the base to store bedlinen and extra layers.

Clutter banished and a touch of style added to bedrooms – what’s not to love?!

New Argos storage bed

With grey woven fabric upholstery, simple lines and wooden feet the Jakob bed is both attractive and highly practical. It features both ottoman storage underneath and hidden storage concealed within the slanted headboard.

‘Offering smart storage solutions for compact and flexible living, the Skandi Storage Bed is sleek and multifunctional,’ says Stephen Clark, Furniture Designer, Argos Home.

‘With its soft woven fabric, ottoman storage underneath and hidden storage with shelves in the comfortable reclined headboard – we have focused on the growing need for affordable, flexible living solutions that are simple and stylish.’

The new Skandi collection from Argos Home offers efficient, space-saving pieces to suit all rooms. The range is as pretty as it is practical, witH its soft curves, clean lines and light wood finishes.

‘This season, our design and buying teams have focussed on the growing need for affordable, flexible living solutions,’ explains Emma Benjafield, Head of Furniture Buying.

Going on to say of the new range, ‘The Scandinavian-inspired collection is a season highlight, with multiple storage solutions for compact and flexible living.’

Is your bedroom in need of some de-cluttering? Now is the time to take action to start sleeping more soundly.