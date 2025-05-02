I never leave my bedroom in the morning without completing this task – sleep experts explain why it's the key to boosting productivity levels

We all have those little habits that we do every day without fail. These habits range from second-nature things like brushing our teeth and jumping in the shower to the ones we pick up over time, like starting each morning with a cup of tea or coffee. For me, I never—or at least very rarely—leave my bedroom in the morning without making my bed. Studies have shown that this might just be for good reason.

Making the bed is an essential part of most people’s bedroom routine, and – with 63% of Brits revealing that they make their beds daily – it’s a practice that is likely drilled into us from childhood. But why? It's not just about dressing a bed to look good and leaving your room feeling tidier; studies have also shown that it can release dopamine, build momentum and make for a more productive day.

A study , published in The National Library of Medicine, revealed that engaging in simple small acts, like making the bed when you wake up, can lead to feelings of accomplishment. This creates a domino effect and results in an increased sense of motivation and productivity throughout the day.

How can making the bed increase productivity?

For many of us, making the bed when we wake up comes naturally. And it turns out that this is more than just a chore. In fact, experts believe it’s a habit that easily sets the tone for the day ahead.

‘Making your bed is a simple act of care that brings instant order and calm to your space,’ shares Holly Castle, brand manager at Slumberdown . ‘It signals that you’re stepping into the day with intention and, in a world that often feels unpredictable, there’s something grounding about starting with a small, achievable win.’

What’s more, this sense of achievement can have a real positive impact on the rest of the day, according to Sammy Margo, sleep expert at Dreams . ‘Making your bed in the morning is an effective way to kickstart the day,’ she says, ‘it sets a positive tone and creates an environment that encourages productivity and calm throughout the day.’

There are many reasons why making your bed in the morning is thought to be beneficial for our overall mood and productivity. For instance, this is in part due to the sense of routine that it encourages. When it comes to sleep, night-time routines are all we seem to hear about, but how you start your morning is just as important.

‘We talk a lot about sleep hygiene routines setting us up for a great sleep, and the routines we stick to in the morning have a similar impact of kicking off a successful day,’ advises Sammy. ‘Establishing a sense of order early on means you begin your day with a sense of productivity that you can carry with you throughout.’

So, in many ways, making the bed is less about the action itself and more about the mindset that it encourages. ‘That one deliberate action of making the bed can help you shift gears from rest to readiness. It gives your brain a sense of accomplishment straight away, which builds momentum for the tasks ahead,’ says Holly.

Alongside this sense of routine, making the bed also helps to establish a sense of order into the bedroom, which in turn makes for a more productive mindset. ‘You know the saying: tidy room, tidy mind. When you make your bed in the morning, your space immediately feels more organised and contributes to a sense of calm and ease,’ reveals Sammy.

‘A made bed instantly lifts the whole room, creating visual order. By contrast, an unmade bed can make any bedroom feel chaotic, and the difference is surprisingly powerful,’ adds Holly. The sense of order and structure that making the bed brings to the room comes hand in hand with a clear, productive headspace.

This can be particularly useful if you have a small work-from-home set up in your bedroom, with the made bed making it easier to stay focused on the task at hand.

Should you make your bed first thing in the morning?

So, it’s clear that making the bed can work wonders for our mindset, mood and productivity levels. But when should you complete this chore? While many of us are likely to get our sheets in order as soon as we rise, making your bed first thing might not be a good idea.

In fact, making the bed as soon as you wake up is actually thought to be quite unhygienic by some experts. ‘The hygiene around making your bed is a fair concern, and it’s all about timing and airflow,’ warns Holly.

‘Making your bed as soon as you wake up could be considered unhygienic since it can trap any moisture generated overnight through your body’s perspiration. Taking your time over making your bed in the morning also helps prevent the build-up of dust and allergens too, which can cause issues if you’re sensitive to these,’ adds Sammy.

Instead of rushing to fix your duvet and pillows, you can take your time with this practice and still reap the same mood-boosting benefits. ‘Try incorporating making your bed into your morning routine 30-60 minutes after you wake up to let your sheets air out,’ advises Sammy.

Airing your sheets allows any moisture that has built up overnight to escape. This is particularly good practice as summer is approaching and the nights are getting hotter. ‘Also, try to give your sheets a clean every 1-2 weeks to maintain good hygiene,’ Sammy adds.

Following this advice will be sure to guarantee a morning routine that boosts your productivity and focus for the day ahead, all without compromising on your bedroom hygiene.

