It’s written in the stars that constellations are set to be big news in our homes over the next few months. What better way to kick off the trend than with this Asda dinosaur bedding?

We must admit when we first saw this starry navy bedding we fell hard, but we couldn’t work out if it was for kids or adults. However, on second thoughts we decided it didn’t matter because we wanted this Asda dinosaur bedding, and it seems we’re not the only ones.

Asda dinosaur bedding

Buy now: Dinosaur Constellation bedding, from £10, George at Asda

When a video featuring the bedding appeared on George at Asda Instagram, it quickly clocked up 16,400 views and 54 comments.

Despite the array of pink scatter cushions, it was the dinosaur bedding that stole the show. Eager fans were eager to get their hands on the playful bedding, commenting:

‘That bedding is nice’

‘I need this bedding’

‘Omg I need all of them!’

‘Love it!!!’

‘Dino!!! I need x’

‘That duvet cover!’

On the George website, the bedding has already proven a hit with shoppers, achieving a five-star rating.

‘A lovely design, especially for a double bed, it’s so hard to find anything more fun for adult beds instead of the usual boring covers,’ says one reviewer.

Another says: ‘Perfect for my little boy, great product, good quality and washes well. Would buy again.’

The dinosaur constellation bedding is an absolute winner for anyone with a dino obsession – kid or adult. If only Ross from Friends could see this bedding, he would lose his mind. The navy constellation design keeps this bedding looking quite grown up. However, if you want the dinosaurs to appear more prominently, you can flip it over to the white side.

The white side picks out the stars and dinos in black and looks a lot like a something you’d find in Urban Outfitters for double the price. With prices starting at £10, the sheets are made out of easy-care poly-cotton which can be machine washed and tumble dried.

Video Of The Week

We’ll be styling this bedding on our bed with mountains of lush pink scatter cushions for a grown-up touch. If you’re planning to buy this for your little one, why not pair it with a dinosaur-theme pillow, so they can drift off dreaming off dinosaurs.

Now all that’s left is to make sure you don’t get your bedding muddled up with your child’s.